E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global E-commerce Logistics market, analyzes and researches the E-commerce Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

FedEx

DHL

Gati

Aramex

Kenco Group

Clipper Logistics

XPO Logistics

Agility Public Warehousing

United Parcel Service

Ceva Holdings

InnJoo

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Warehousing E-commerce Logistics (Mega Centers,Hubs/Delivery Centers,Returns Processing Centers)

Transportation E-commerce Logistics (Air/Express Delivery,Freight/Rail,Trucking/Over Road,Maritime)

Market segment by Application, E-commerce Logistics can be split into

Storage Enterprise

Transport Enterprises

Loading and Unloading

Distribution Enterprises

Circulation Processing Industry

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of E-commerce Logistics

1.1 E-commerce Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 E-commerce Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 E-commerce Logistics Market by Type

1.3.1 Warehousing E-commerce Logistics (Mega Centers,Hubs/Delivery Centers,Returns Processing Centers)

1.3.2 Transportation E-commerce Logistics (Air/Express Delivery,Freight/Rail,Trucking/Over Road,Maritime)

1.4 E-commerce Logistics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Storage Enterprise

1.4.2 Transport Enterprises

1.4.3 Loading and Unloading

1.4.4 Distribution Enterprises

1.4.5 Circulation Processing Industry

1.4.6 Other

2 Global E-commerce Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 E-commerce Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 FedEx

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 DHL

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Gati

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Aramex

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Kenco Group

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Clipper Logistics

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 XPO Logistics

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Agility Public Warehousing

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 United Parcel Service

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Ceva Holdings

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 E-commerce Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 InnJoo

4 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of E-commerce Logistics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of E-commerce Logistics

5 United States E-commerce Logistics Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States E-commerce Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States E-commerce Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU E-commerce Logistics Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU E-commerce Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU E-commerce Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

..…..Continued

