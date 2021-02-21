Electronic Chemicals Industry 2019 Major Growth Drivers, Applications, Market Size, Production Cost And Forecasts 2023
This report analyzes the global electronic chemicals market by form (solid, liquid and gaseous), by applications (semiconductor & IC, PCB and others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global electronic chemicals market is expected to reach USD 63 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.
The major players in global electronic chemicals market include:
- Albemarle Corporation
• BASF SE
• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
• Ashland Inc.
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Covestro AG
• The Linde Group
• Cabot Microelectronics
• AZ Electronic Materials
• Huntsman Corporation
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Netherlands
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
South America
Middle East
Africa
On the basis of form, the global electronic chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Solid
• Liquid
• Gaseous
On the basis of applications, the global electronic chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Semiconductor & IC
• PCB
• Others
On the basis of region, the global electronic chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2015 To 2030) (Million)
Table 2 Global Electronic Chemicals Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 3 North America Electronic Chemicals Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 4 Europe Electronic Chemicals Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 5 Asia-Pacific Electronic Chemicals Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 6 RoW Electronic Chemicals Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 7 Global Electronic Chemicals For Form Market: By Regions, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 8 North America Electronic Chemicals For Form Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 9 Europe Electronic Chemicals For Form Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 10 Asia-Pacific Electronic Chemicals For Form Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 11 RoW Electronic Chemicals For Form Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 12 North America Electronic Chemicals For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 13 Europe Electronic Chemicals For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 14 Asia-Pacific Electronic Chemicals For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 15 RoW Electronic Chemicals For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 16 Global Electronic Chemicals Application Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 17 North America Electronic Chemicals For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 18 Europe Electronic Chemicals For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 19 Asia-Pacific Electronic Chemicals For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 20 RoW Electronic Chemicals For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 21 Global Form Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 22 Global Application Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 23 North America Electronic Chemicals Market, By Country (USD Million)
Table 24 North America Electronic Chemicals Market, By Form (Million USD)
Table 25 North America Electronic Chemicals Market, By Application (Million USD)
Table 26 Europe: Electronic Chemicals Market, By Country (USD Million)
Table 27 Europe: Electronic Chemicals Market, By Form (USD Million)
Table 28 Europe: Electronic Chemicals Market, By Application (USD Million)
Table 29 Asia-Pacific: Electronic Chemicals Market, By Country (USD Million)
Table 30 Asia-Pacific: Electronic Chemicals Market, By Form (USD Million)
Continued……
