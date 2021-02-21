Freeze Drying Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global freeze drying market covers various accessories and equipment required for carrying out lyophilization of different material and substances in both pharmaceutical and biotech markets. Freeze drying market has been boosted by growing demand for freeze drying products and services in pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. Freeze drying market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% during the forecast period due to significant adoption of freeze drying products in varied domains including pharmaceuticals, dairy plants, fruits storage and other cold storages across the globe. The global freeze drying market is segmented on the basis of scale of operations, type, technology and region. Global freeze drying market by scale of operations such as lab-scale, pilot-scale, and industrial-scale freeze dryers has significant scope in APAC region due to huge demand in pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Freeze drying market by technology such as rotary freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers and tray-style freeze dryers have considerable demand in both developed and developing economies.

Global rise import and export of lyophilized products are driving the market. Growing demand for freeze dryers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to boost freeze drying market in near future. Development of new biosimilars, vaccines, and injectable formulations will create demand for freeze drying products across the globe. Growth in contract manufacturing and contract lyophilization services in the pharmaceutical industry is also boosting the market. Technological advancements in lyophilization methods such as automated loading and unloading systems are driving the market.

The global freeze drying market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America has the highest contribution to global freeze drying market followed by Europe due to rising adoption of frozen food and lyophilized products. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for global freeze drying market. APAC region is expected to grow significantly for lyophilization equipment manufacturers due to the shift of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to emerging economies for low-cost manufacturing, economic labour and improved infrastructure. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure development and favourable government policies are expected to create significant opportunity for emerging economies

Azbil Corporation, GEA Group AG, HOF Prüfsysteme GmbH, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Labconco Corporaton, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen, Millrock Technology, Inc, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, SP Industries, Inc., Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Canagra Technologies Inc. are the key players in global freeze drying market. Various corporate strategies such as R&D, partnership and collaboration are widely adopted by freeze drying market players to stay competitive.

