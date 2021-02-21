Global Air Charter Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Charter Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Charter Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air charter service is a business model where an aircraft or group of aircraft is provided under rental arrangement. As opposed to scheduled air services, such model emphasizes on renting individual private aircraft for urgent or time-sensitive cargo services, air ambulance service, and various other ad hoc air transportation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Charter Services Market

In 2019, the global Air Charter Services market size was US$ 15630 million and it is expected to reach US$ 34860 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Charter Services Scope and Market Size

Air Charter Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Charter Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Charter Services market is segmented into Private Charter Services, Business Charter Services, etc.

Segment by Application, the Air Charter Services market is segmented into Charter Passenger, Charter Freight, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Air Charter Services market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Air Charter Services market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Air Charter Services Market Share Analysis

Air Charter Services market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Air Charter Services business, the date to enter into the Air Charter Services market, Air Charter Services product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include VistaJet, Luxaviation, Jet Aviation, Air Partner, TMC Jets, Delta Private Jets, Deer Jet, Corporate Flight Management, Gama Aviation, BAA, TAG Aviation, Executive Jet Management, Líder Aviatio, PrivateFly, LILY JET, GlobeAir, Jet Linx Aviation, Solairus Aviation, Clay Lacy Aviation, MJets, Asian Aerospace, Premiair, Club One Air, Eastern Jet, Deccan Charters, Stratos Jet Charters, Nanshan Jet, Shizuoka Air, Phenix Jet, Air Charters India, etc.

This report focuses on the global Air Charter Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Charter Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

VistaJet

Luxaviation

Jet Aviation

Air Partner

TMC Jets

Delta Private Jets

Deer Jet

Corporate Flight Management

Gama Aviation

BAA

TAG Aviation

Executive Jet Management

Líder Aviatio

PrivateFly

LILY JET

GlobeAir

Jet Linx Aviation

Solairus Aviation

Clay Lacy Aviation

MJets

Asian Aerospace

Premiair

Club One Air

Eastern Jet

Deccan Charters

Stratos Jet Charters

Nanshan Jet

Shizuoka Air

Phenix Jet

Air Charters India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Charter Services

Business Charter Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Charter Passenger

Charter Freight

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Air Charter Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Air Charter Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Charter Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

