Global Automotive Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Automotive Recycling market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Recycling market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The automobile is already one of the most effectively recovered and recycled consumer products, with its parts being used again in vehicles or for other purposes. The metals used in its manufacture are routinely recovered, reused and recycled to high levels.

Car recycling plays an important role.Huge downstream demand is driving the development of auto recycling.The main markets are in North America.After sweeping North America, the asia-pacific region and Europe and Australia also have strong markets.North America is the region with the highest volume of motorcycle recycling transactions, with a market share of more than 50 percent in 2019.

In 2019, the global Automotive Recycling market size was US$ 125150 million and it is expected to reach US$ 403520 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 18.0% during 2021-2026.

Automotive Recycling market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Recycling market is segmented into Metal, Polymer, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Automotive Recycling market is segmented into New Products Manufacture, Reusable Parts, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automotive Recycling market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automotive Recycling market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Automotive Recycling market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Automotive Recycling business, the date to enter into the Automotive Recycling market, Automotive Recycling product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Scholz, Schnitzer Steel Industries, LKQ, Toyota, ECOBAT Technologies, Sims Metal Management, EMR, Hensel Recycling, VW, Miracle Automation, KEIAISHA, Indra, etc.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Scholz

Schnitzer Steel Industries

LKQ

Toyota

ECOBAT Technologies

Sims Metal Management

EMR

Hensel Recycling

VW

Miracle Automation

KEIAISHA

Indra

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal

Polymer

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

New Products Manufacture

Reusable Parts

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Recycling development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Recycling are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

