Global Base Oil Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018-2026
Base Oil Market – Overview
The report analyzes the global base oil market for the period from 2017 to 2026, wherein 2017 is considered the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information. The report covers all trends prevalent in the global base oil market. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the forecast period.
The study provides a holistic perspective of the market in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) across different geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global base oil market, in terms of market estimates and forecasts, for all segments across different regions. The research report provides in-depth analysis of the global base oil market based on group, application, and geography. The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing base oil. Major business strategies adopted by these players, their market position, and various recent developments have also been mentioned in this research report. The report offers market positioning analysis of key players operating in the global base oil market.
The research study on the global base oil market provides detailed analysis of various groups and applications. These factors enable the analysis of various trends that would impact the market from 2018 to 2026. The report comprises a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors impacting the base oil market. The market positioning analysis of key players throws light on the competition prevalent in the market.
Different factors that affect the base oil market positively as well as negatively have been identified in this report. The report aims to provide comprehensive cross-sectional analysis of the base oil market across geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Additionally, it highlights competition landscape of the base oil market and identifies business strategies adopted by leading players. Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of companies operating in the market, strategies deployed by them to gain a competitive advantage, SWOT analysis, annual revenue generated by them in the last five years, and recent developments.
Key market players profiled in the research study include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Nynas AB, China Petrochemical Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, GS Caltex Corporation, The Phillips 66 Company, SK Lubricants Co. Ltd, British Petroleum, and Chevron Corporation.
The global base oil market has been segmented as follows:
Global Base Oil Market, by Group
Group I
SN 150
BS 150
SN 250
SN 500
Others (including SN 70, SN 130, SN 350, SN 900, and SN 1200)
Group II
N 150
N 500
N 600
Others (including N 70, N 100, and N220)
Group III
2 cSt
4 cSt
6 cSt
8 cSt
Group IV (PAO)
Group V (excluding Naphthenic)
Naphthenic
35-60 SUS
80-130 SUS
200-300 SUS
400-800 SUS
Above 1200 SUS
Re-refined
Global Base Oil Market, by Application
Automotive Fluids
Process Oils
Industrial Oils
Metalworking Fluids
Hydraulic Oils
Others (including Rust Prevention Oils, Greases, and Marine Lubricants)
Global Base Oil Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Russia & CIS
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of South America
Key Takeaways
Extensive analysis of the base oil market trends and shares from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
List of key developments made by major players in the base oil market
List of key factors useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the base oil market at the global, regional, and country levels
Comprehensive analysis of investments and price trends that would impact the outlook for the global base oil market between 2018 and 2026
Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
