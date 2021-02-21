Global Bed Bug Control Products and Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Bed Bug Control Products and Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bed Bug Control Products and Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The common bed bug (Cimex lectularius) has long been a pest – feeding on blood, causing itchy bites and generally irritating their human hosts. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) all consider bed bugs a public health pest. However, unlike most public health pests, bed bugs are not known to transmit or spread disease. They can, however, cause other public health issues, so it’s important to pay close attention to preventing and controlling bed bugs.

Bed bugs are increasing in Europe, USA, Canada and Australia. The infestations have been occurring in a wide range of facilities in the developed world in recent years including: hotels (from backpacker to five star), overnight trains, private homes, cruise ships, schools, hospitals and homeless shelters.

In 2019, the global Bed Bug Control Products and Services market size was US$ 1874.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3361.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bed Bug Control Products and Services market is segmented into Bed Bug Control Products, Bed Bug Control Services, etc.

Segment by Application, the Bed Bug Control Products and Services market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, etc.

The major vendors include Terminix, Rollins, Rentokil Initial, Anticimex, Killgerm, Ecolab, Massey Services, BioAdvanced, BASF, Harris, Spectrum Brands, SC Johnson, Ortho, Willert Home Products, Bonide Products, MGK, etc.

