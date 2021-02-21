Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A brain–computer interface, sometimes called a neural-control interface, mind-machine interface, direct neural interface, or brain–machine interface, is a direct communication pathway between an enhanced or wired brain and an external device. Brain-computer interface (BCI) is a collaboration between a brain and a device that enables signals from the brain to direct some external activity.

Huge downstream demand drives brain-computer interface (BCI) production.The main sales markets are located in North America.After sweeping North America, Europe and Asia Pacific also have strong purchasing markets.North America is the largest BCI consumer, with a market share of more than 60 percent in 2019.

In 2019, the global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market size was US$ 179 million and it is expected to reach US$ 409.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026.

Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market is segmented into Invasive BCI, Non Invasive BCI, etc.

Segment by Application, the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market is segmented into Healthcare, Gaming and Entertainment, Communication, Others, etc.

The Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Brain Computer Interface (BCI) business, the date to enter into the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market, Brain Computer Interface (BCI) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include NeuroPace Inc, Emotiv Inc, InteraXon, NeuroSky, Inc, Blackrock Microsystems LLC, Compumedics Limited, Mindmaze SA, Advanced Brain Monitoring, G.TEC, Neuroelectrics, Brain Products GmbH, ANT Neuro B.V, BrainCo, Artinis Medical Systems BV, etc.

