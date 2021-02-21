Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast Up to 2023

Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Industry

Global Central Nervous System (CNS) biomarkers market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global CNS biomarkers market is growing at a significant rate due to significant R&D in the neurological biomarkers, development in imaging system, proteomics & genomics and rise in demand for CNS biomarker. Successful clinical trials and investment in R&D is creating huge scope in global CNS market. Global rise in adoption of CNS market in developed and emerging economies has also boosted the market growth considerably. CNS biomarkers as personalized medicine, disease risk assessment, diagnostic development, drug discovery and development are widely adopted across the globe. Personalized medicines and drug discovery & development have significant contribution in the growth of CNS market.

Success of clinical trials and personalized medicines are also creating significant scope for CNS biomarker market. It enables the major biomarker players to focus more on R&D and clinical trials of biomarkers. Untapped APAC region is considered to be a lucrative region due to rising demand of CNS biomarker in emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea. However, high cost of CNS biomarker test and diagnostic may hinder the growth of the market. Global CNS biomarkers market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, and end user. Global CNS biomarkers market by application includes drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, disease risk assessment. By type the market has been segmented into safety biomarker, efficacy biomarker, predictive biomarker and prognostic biomarker.

North America contributes highest in the global CNS biomarker market followed by Europe. North America is dominating the CNS biomarker market due to rising life style-oriented diseases, growing adoption of CNS biomarkers, and presence of most of the market player within the region. Economies of APAC region such as China, India, Japan and S. Korea have significant and improved healthcare spending which are expected to create significant opportunity for global CNS biomarker market. Improved standard of living, infrastructural development and cohesive government policies are some other factors that are driving the APAC market.The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market. Global CNS biomarker market players such as Takeda Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co., Inc., KineMed, Inc., Pfizer Inc., NextGen Sciences, and Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc. contributes considerably into the growth of the market. CNS Biomarker market players are constantly focusing on R&D, partnerships, M&A, innovation and technological advancement.

The report is intended for CNS biomarker market players, potential entrants, healthcare provider, universities for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATION

2.4. PIPELINE ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. DEVELOPMENT IN CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS) BIOMARKERS, GENOMICS AND IMAGING SYSTEM

3.1.2. POURING INVESTMENT FROM GOVERNMENT AND PRIVATE PLAYERS

3.1.3. HIGH PREVALENCE OF ALZHEIMER ACROSS THE GLOBE

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF CNS BIOMARKER TEST & DIAGNOSTICS

3.2.2. UNFAVORABLE REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES MAY AFFECT THE GROWTH OF THE MARKET

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. UNTAPPED APAC REGION HAVE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY FOR CNS BIOMARKER MARKET

3.3.2. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT IN CNS BIOMARKER MARKET

3.3.3. RISING R&D INVESTMENT AND GROWING CLINICAL TRIALS OF BIOMARKERS

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. CNS BIOMARKER, BY APPLICATION

4.1.1. DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

4.1.2. MEDICAL

4.1.3. PERSONALIZED MEDICINE

4.1.4. DISEASE RISK ASSESSMENT

4.1.5. OTHER

4.2. CNS BIOMARKER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.2.1. SAFETY BIOMARKER

4.2.2. EFFICACY BIOMARKER

4.2.3. PHARMACODYNAMIC BIOMARKER

4.2.4. PREDICTIVE BIOMARKER

4.2.5. PROGNOSTIC BIOMARKER

4.2.6. VALIDATION BIOMARKER

4.3. CNS BIOMARKER MARKET, BY END USER

4.3.1. DIAGNOSTIC CENTERS

4.3.2. EYE CLINICS

4.3.3. HOSPITAL

4.3.4. PATIENTS

4.3.5. OTHER

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. FRANCE

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. APAC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF APAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

Continued….

