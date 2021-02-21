Global Clothing Fasteners Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Clothing Fasteners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Clothing Fasteners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Clothing Fastener are used to fasten clothing, such as hook and loop, snaps, buttons, Zippers etc.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Clothing Fasteners in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Clothing Fasteners. Increasing of garment fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Clothing Fasteners in developing countries will drive growth in global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Clothing Fasteners Market
In 2019, the global Clothing Fasteners market size was US$ 14770 million and it is expected to reach US$ 20440 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Clothing Fasteners Scope and Market Size
Clothing Fasteners market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Clothing Fasteners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Clothing Fasteners market is segmented into Zippers, Buttons, Snaps, Others, etc.
Segment by Application, the Clothing Fasteners market is segmented into Jackets and Coats, Trousers, Others, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Clothing Fasteners market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Clothing Fasteners market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Clothing Fasteners Market Share Analysis
Clothing Fasteners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Clothing Fasteners business, the date to enter into the Clothing Fasteners market, Clothing Fasteners product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include YKK, Coats Industrial, MORITO, Weixing Group, SBS, Velcro, YBS Zipper, YCC, Kuraray Group, RIRI, Paiho, IDEAL Fastener, Changcheng La Chain, APLIX, SALMI, Koh-i-noor, 3F, EMSIG, Sanli Zipper, MAX Zipper, Shingyi, Jianli, HHH Zipper, Primotex, etc.
This report focuses on the global Clothing Fasteners status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clothing Fasteners development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Zippers
Buttons
Snaps
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Jackets and Coats
Trousers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Clothing Fasteners status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Clothing Fasteners development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clothing Fasteners are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
