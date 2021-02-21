Global Crowdfunding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Crowdfunding market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Crowdfunding market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.
The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China’s technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest player.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Crowdfunding Market
In 2019, the global Crowdfunding market size was US$ 13930 million and it is expected to reach US$ 39790 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 16.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Crowdfunding Scope and Market Size
Crowdfunding market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crowdfunding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Crowdfunding market is segmented into Reward-based Crowdfunding, Equity Crowdfunding, Donation and Other, etc.
Segment by Application, the Crowdfunding market is segmented into Cultural Industries, Technology, Product, Healthcare, Other, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Crowdfunding market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Crowdfunding market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Crowdfunding Market Share Analysis
Crowdfunding market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Crowdfunding business, the date to enter into the Crowdfunding market, Crowdfunding product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, Fundable, Crowdcube, GoGetFunding, Patreon, Crowdfunder, CircleUp, AngelList, RocketHub, DonorsChoose, Crowdfunder UK, FundRazr, Companisto, Campfire, Milaap, Crowdo, CrowdPlus, Modian, DemoHour, Alibaba, Jingdong, Suning, etc.
This report focuses on the global Crowdfunding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crowdfunding development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Crowdfunding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Crowdfunding development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crowdfunding are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
