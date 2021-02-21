Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric power distribution system is the final stage in the delivery of electric power; it carries electricity from the transmission system to individual consumers. Distribution substations connect to the transmission system and lower the transmission voltage to medium voltage ranging between 2 kV and 35 kV with the use of transformers.

For industry structure analysis, the electric power distribution equipment industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 37.84% of the revenue market.

In 2019, the global Electric Power Distribution Equipment market size was US$ 104020 million and it is expected to reach US$ 134530 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Power Distribution Equipment market is segmented into Transformers, Switchgears, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Electric Power Distribution Equipment market is segmented into Residential, Industrial and Agriculture, Commercial, etc.

The key regions covered in the Electric Power Distribution Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The major vendors include ABB, Eaton, Siemens, Schneider Electric, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Toshiba, Fuji Electric, Hyundai, Alstom, Hyosung, TBEA, XD, Shanghai Electric, BTW, etc.

