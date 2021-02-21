Global Fishing Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Fishing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fishing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fishing Equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called Fishing Equipment.
The global Fishing Equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific. The market are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride (Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 28 % of total Revenue.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fishing Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Fishing Equipment market size was US$ 13680 million and it is expected to reach US$ 17450 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Fishing Equipment Scope and Market Size
Fishing Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fishing Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fishing Equipment market is segmented into Rods, Reels and Components, Line, Leaders, Lures, Files, Baits, Terminal Tackle, Electronics, Others, etc.
Segment by Application, the Fishing Equipment market is segmented into Freshwater Fishing, Saltwater Fishing, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Fishing Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Fishing Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Fishing Equipment Market Share Analysis
Fishing Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Fishing Equipment business, the date to enter into the Fishing Equipment market, Fishing Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Newell (Jarden Corporation), Shimano, Globeride(Daiwa), Rapala VMC Corporation, Weihai Guangwei Group, Dongmi Fishing, Johshuya Co., Johnson Outdoors, Cabela’s Inc, Wright & McGill, Pokee Fishing, St. Croix Rods, Gamakatsu, Tica Fishing, DUEL(YO-ZURI), Tiemco, Preston Innovations, Beilun Haibo, AFTCO Mfg., O. Mustad & Son, Okuma Fishing, Barfilon Fishing, etc.
This report focuses on the global Fishing Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fishing Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rods, Reels and Components
Line, Leaders
Lures, Files, Baits
Terminal Tackle
Electronics
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fishing Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fishing Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fishing Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
