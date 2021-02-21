Global Food Processing Equipment Industry : Status, Size, Share, Trends and Application 2019-2023

Food processing equipment helps to transform the raw food ingredients in to food items through various physical and chemical means. Food processing equipment are available in various categories which includes dryers, chillers, fryers, feeders, mixers, grinders, roasters, homogenizers, separators, slicers and ovens. These foods processing equipment are used in various industries including dairy industry, industrial bakery, poultry farm, seafood industry, chocolate manufacturing unit, confectionery, beverage industry, milk, fruit, nut, and vegetable industry. Stainless steel is one of the main elements, which is widely used in the food processing equipment. 304SS and 316SS are two most common types of alloys of stainless steel, which are used in food processing equipment.

This report focuses on the Food Processing Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Food Processing Equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Food Processing Equipment. Globalization has led to quick changes in the food preferences of people around the world. People have started opting for much protein intake into their diet, consequently leading to increased processed meat consumption. The manufacturers of processed food are majorly focusing on the quality of the products. The food processing equipment market is showing rapid changes due to two main forces: change in the food demand and improvement in the technologies.

Globally, the Food Processing Equipment industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Food Processing Equipment is relatively matured. There are large numbers of manufacturers in the world. And some enterprises, like GEA Group, Bhler AG, Marel, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Food Processing Equipment and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 27.99% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Food Processing Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of Food Processing Equipment.

Although the market competition of Food Processing Equipment is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Food Processing Equipment and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Food Processing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 77300 million US$ in 2023, from 51000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GEA Group

Bhler AG

Marel

Ali SpA

JBT

Meyer Industries

Satake Corporation

Haas

Heat and Control

Baader Group

Bucher Industries

Haarslev Industries

Rheon Automatic Machinery

BMA

Sinmag Bakery Machine

Mecatherm

Nichimo

Tomra Systems

Risco SpA

Key Technology

Pavan Srl

MIWE

Baker Perkins

Atlas Pacific Engineering

Hosokawa Micron

Mallet & Company

Briggs

Wenger

Lehui

Hebei XiaoJin

SENON

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Frozen Food Processing Machinery

Bakery and Pasta Processing Machinery

Meat Processing Machinery

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Processing Plants

Restaurants

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Food Processing Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Food Processing Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Food Processing Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Food Processing Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Food Processing Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Food Processing Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food Processing Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

