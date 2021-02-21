Global Growth of Motor Control Centers Market with SWOT Analysis 2024 by Major Players ABB, Siemens, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, GE Middle East & North Africa, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., WEG
The global motor control system market is showcasing significant growth due to increasing level of industrial automation. The industrial segment is the largest end-user for motor control centers, due to large-scale application in various industries. The industrial segment has been further sub segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, mining and metals, cement and utilities.
Download the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/motor-control-centers-market/report-sample
A motor control center (MCC) is an enclosed assembly of motor starters or overload protection devices with common power busbar to control several motors. MCC helps in increasing productivity and minimizing the operating costs. Growth in industrial automation and upgradation of the power infrastructure is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.
Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/motor-control-centers-market
MCC offers enhanced protection in manufacturing units with intelligent monitoring and diagnostic capabilities from motor management relay. Factors such as cost effective motor starter solution, reducing downtime, increasing efficiency and minimal equipment damage is expected to drive the market growth, during the forecast period (2016 – 2022).
Some of the key players in the global motor control centers market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Corporation, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and WEG SA.
Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=motor-control-centers-market
Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to register higher growth in the global MCC market, as compared to other regions, during the forecast period. Growing industrial automation and growth of various industries such as chemicals, power, and oil and gas are driving the demand for motor control centers in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, due to growing industrialization and fast growing economy. The market in this region is projected to grow at a higher rate, with India and China expected to offer high potential for this growth.
Global Advanced Materials Market Segmentation
By Voltage
- Low Voltage MCC
- Medium Voltage MCC
By Type
- Conventional MCC
- Intelligent MCC
By Component
- Busbars
- Overload relays
- Variable speed drives
- Soft starters
- Others
By End User
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical & Petrochemicals
- Utilities
- Food & Beverage
- Mining
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- The USA
- Canada
- Europe
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Germany
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Others
About Company:
P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.
Contact:
P&S Intelligence
Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)
International: +1-347-960-6455
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.psmarketresearch.com