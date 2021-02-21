Global Growth of Motor Control Centers Market with SWOT Analysis 2024 by Major Players ABB, Siemens, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, GE Middle East & North Africa, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., WEG

The global motor control system market is showcasing significant growth due to increasing level of industrial automation. The industrial segment is the largest end-user for motor control centers, due to large-scale application in various industries. The industrial segment has been further sub segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, mining and metals, cement and utilities.

A motor control center (MCC) is an enclosed assembly of motor starters or overload protection devices with common power busbar to control several motors. MCC helps in increasing productivity and minimizing the operating costs. Growth in industrial automation and upgradation of the power infrastructure is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

MCC offers enhanced protection in manufacturing units with intelligent monitoring and diagnostic capabilities from motor management relay. Factors such as cost effective motor starter solution, reducing downtime, increasing efficiency and minimal equipment damage is expected to drive the market growth, during the forecast period (2016 – 2022).

Some of the key players in the global motor control centers market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Corporation, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and WEG SA.

Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to register higher growth in the global MCC market, as compared to other regions, during the forecast period. Growing industrial automation and growth of various industries such as chemicals, power, and oil and gas are driving the demand for motor control centers in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, due to growing industrialization and fast growing economy. The market in this region is projected to grow at a higher rate, with India and China expected to offer high potential for this growth.

Global Advanced Materials Market Segmentation

By Voltage

Low Voltage MCC

Medium Voltage MCC

By Type

Conventional MCC

Intelligent MCC

By Component

Busbars

Overload relays

Variable speed drives

Soft starters

Others

By End User

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Utilities

Food & Beverage

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America The USA Canada

Europe The UK Italy Spain Germany

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Others



