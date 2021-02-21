Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Healthcare 3D Printing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Healthcare 3D Printing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
3D Printing is Revolutionizing Manufacturing 3D Printing, also called Additive Manufacturing, is the process of building a three-dimensional object by laying down successive layers of material. A 3D Computer Aided Design (CAD) model of the object is converted into a series of cross sectional slices that are sent to the 3D printer. The process allows manufacturers to speed up development cycles, make quick adjustments to molds and prototypes, and create highly complex and customizable parts. It is used in a wide array of applications, including rapid prototyping, jewelry casting, custom medical implant production, and manufacturing of complex automotive and aerospace components.
Healthcare 3D Printing is widely used in External Wearable Devices, Clinical Study Devices, Implants and other field. The most proportion of Healthcare 3D Printing is used for implants, and the revenue proportion in 2018 is 60.34%. The Healthcare 3D printing global market is in its developing phase and, thus, only a handful of companies have entered the market. This technology started growing in developed nations and had an opportunity to increase in developing countries too.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market
In 2019, the global Healthcare 3D Printing market size was US$ 1137.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4130.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Healthcare 3D Printing Scope and Market Size
Healthcare 3D Printing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Healthcare 3D Printing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Healthcare 3D Printing market is segmented into System/Device, Materials, Services, etc.
Segment by Application, the Healthcare 3D Printing market is segmented into External Wearable Devices, Clinical Study Devices, Implants, Others, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Healthcare 3D Printing market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Healthcare 3D Printing market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Healthcare 3D Printing Market Share Analysis
Healthcare 3D Printing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Healthcare 3D Printing business, the date to enter into the Healthcare 3D Printing market, Healthcare 3D Printing product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Stratasys, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Corporations, EOS, Texas Instruments, SLM Solutions Group, Arcam AB, AK Medical, UnionTech, etc.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare 3D Printing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
