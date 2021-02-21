Global Marine Steam Boilers Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2023
Previously, scotch fire tube boilers were used in ships. These scotch fire tube boilers were used from mid-19th century to the early 20th century. It consists of a short horizontal cylinder as the outer shell. Lower part of this boiler cylinder consists of one or more large furnaces. Upper part of boiler consists of large number of small-diameter fire tubes. Scotch fire tube boilers were powered by coal. However, many technological advancements in marine boilers such as greater generating capacity, higher pressure, and increased efficiency have been made. The turbine propulsion machinery has also been modified in recent years. Due to the increased demand, new kind of marine boilers came into use. These new kind of marine boilers consist of an upper steam drum connected by banks of inclined water-tubes to two or three lower water drums. These marine boilers are powered by oil & gas instead of coal.
The global marine steam boilers market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application and geography.Various types of marine steam boilers consists of smoke tube boilers, water tube boilers, internally fired boilers, externally fired boilers, low pressure boilers and high pressure boilers. In smoke tube boilers, smoke and gases pass through tubes while in water tube boilers, water passes through tubes. Internally fired boilers have internal burners while externally fired boilers has external combustion process. Coal powered boilers are commonly externally fired boilers. Generally, high pressure boilers are used in ships while low pressure boilers are used for heating needs. Marine steam boilers are used in various applications such as driving steam ships, electric power generation on ships, driving cargo pumps in tanker ships, warming engine in cold temperatures, soot blow, derrick driving and ambient heating among others. Asia Pacific is one of the lucrative markets for marine steam boilers. In 2014, China held the highest market share followed by South Korea, Japan, India and Australia. Europe and North America also have a big market for marine steam boilers. Countries such as Russia, the U.S, U.K, Demark, Norway and Germany represent a large market for marine steam boilers.