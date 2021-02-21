Global Mobile Location Analytics Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025

A new market study, titled “Worldwide Mobile Location Analytics Market Research Report, Analysis, Overview, Trends 2019” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The global mobile location analytics market was valued at US$5.501 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.04% over the forecast period to reach US$18.171 billion by 2023. Mobile location analytics (MLA) technology is used for tracking smartphones and other internet devices as soon as they move out of the store. This solution is enabling the retailers to gather data for the optimization of floor plan layouts, advertisement placement, and checkout lane staffing. Factors such as the growing need for enhanced transportation/logistics planning, risk analysis, and fraud detection are boosting the demand for the MLA technology globally. Rising number of smartphone users, growing demand for the mobile location insights and other technological advancements will further propel the growth of the mobile analytics market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest market growth owing to the increasing number of retail chains in emerging economies such and China and India, coupled with rising number of smartphone users in the region. However, privacy concerns and lack of skilled personnel in organizations are the factors that will hinder the growth of MLA market during the forecast period.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical region. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the Mobile Location Analytics value chain. The last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the global Mobile Location Analytics market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Oracle Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Euclid, Inc. and Pitney Bowes Inc. among others.

Segmentation

The global mobile location analytics market has been analyzed through the following segments:

By Tool

o Reporting and Visualization tool

o Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding tool

o Data integration and ETL tool

o Thematic mapping and spatial analysis tool

By Components

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

By End-User Industry

o Healthcare

o BFSI

o Travel and Tourism

o Retail

o Others

By Geography

o North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

o South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Others

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Others

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Iran

o Others

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Others

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION RESEARCH METHODOLOGY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET DYNAMICS GLOBAL MOBILE LOCATION ANALYTICS MARKET BY TOOL GLOBAL MOBILE LOCATION ANALYTICS MARKET BY COMPONENTS GLOBAL MOBILE LOCATION ANALYTICS MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY GLOBAL MOBILE LOCATION ANALYTICS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE COMPANY PROFILES

