Global Molten Salt Battery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Molten Salt Battery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Molten Salt Battery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Molten salt batteries, especially liquid metal batteries, are increasingly gaining interest from the energy community as a grid energy storage solution for renewable energy sources. Combining high energy and power densities, long life times, and low cost materials, they have the potential to meet the unique demands of grid scale energy storage. A molten salt battery is a class of battery that uses a molten salts electrolyte. The components of molten salt batteries are solid at room temperature, allowing them to be stored inactive for long period time. During activation, the cathode, anode and electrolyte layers separate due to their relative densities and immiscibility. The molten salt layer in the middle serves as an electrolyte with a high ionic conductivity, and is the medium through which the ionic species travel as the battery charges and discharges.
Global Molten Salt Battery Scope and Market Size
Molten Salt Battery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molten Salt Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Molten Salt Battery market is segmented into Sodium–Sulfur Battery, Liquid-Metal Batteries, Sodium-Nickel Chloride Batteries, Thermal (Non-Rechargeable) Batteries, etc.
Segment by Application, the Molten Salt Battery market is segmented into Grid Energy Storage, Electric Cars, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Molten Salt Battery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Molten Salt Battery market report are Japan, United States and China, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Molten Salt Battery Market Share Analysis
Molten Salt Battery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Molten Salt Battery business, the date to enter into the Molten Salt Battery market, Molten Salt Battery product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include NGK, Ambri, Sumitomo, MIT, Sesse-power, etc.
