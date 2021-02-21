Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market Growth Overview in 2019- 2025 – USA Holds Largest Market Share

new market study, titled “Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Nanopharmaceuticals are colloidal particles of 10 to 1,000 nanometers (1 micron) in size. They are widely used in drug delivery. Nanopharmaceuticals are diverse both in their shape and composition and often offer an advantage as compared to their “bulk” counterparts primarily because of size.

There are two types of nanopharmaceuticals: (1) those where the therapeutic molecules are themselves the drug (i.e.,the therapeutic compound itself also functions as its own carrier); and (2) those where the therapeutic molecules are directly coupled (functionalized, entrapped, or coated) to a nanoparticle carrier.

USA is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 8756.7 million USD in 2015. At the same time, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.

USA is the largest market of nanopharmaceuticals, which occupies 60.69 percent of global nanopharmaceuticals market share in 2014. It is followed by Europe, which has around 33.37 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and China.

The relatively-mature technology is NanoCrystalsTM, DissCubes® and Nanopure®. The carrier includes nanospheres, nanocapsules, solid lipid nanoparticles, microemulsion, nanoliposome, magnetic nanoparticles, polymeric micelles, dendrimers, and inorganic nanometer carrier.

The global Nanopharmaceuticals market is valued to grow higher during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nanopharmaceuticals market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Nanopharmaceuticals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nanopharmaceuticals in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Nanopharmaceuticals market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nanopharmaceuticals market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline

Roche

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

Astrazeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Celgene

Novavax

Stryker

Gilead Sciences

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

Samyang Biopharm

Mitsubishi Pharma

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Selecta Biosciences

Par Pharmaceutical

Cerulean Pharma

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Lummy

Market size by Product

Liposomes

Polymeric Micelles

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Microemulsion and Nnanoemulsion

Nanosuspension

Market size by End User

Cancer and Tumor

Autoimmune Disorders

Inflammation

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Nanopharmaceuticals market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nanopharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Nanopharmaceuticals companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Nanopharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions.