Global Organoaluminum Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Aluminum is found in the earth’s crust and is the third most abundant material. This element is found predominately in oxidic and silicatic minerals. Organoaluminum chemistry includes the detailed study of compounds which have bonds between carbon and aluminum. Very little about Organoaluminum compounds were known until the 1950s until it was discovered by Karl Zeigler who won the Nobel prize pertaining to his research. Organoaluminum is a structurally weak compound, it is resistant to corrosion, it readily reacts with water, it oxidizes more easily than iron and it is durable. These compounds are also known as polymerization catalysts owing to their use as an excellent catalyst

Organoaluminum have a few applications, which include its use in Drano to unclog drains, it is used to protect cigarettes and hard candy from moisture, it is also used in the making of various alloys including copper, magnesium, manganese, silicon and zinc among others. Industrially Organoaluminum is used in the production of polyolefin’s, polyethylenes among others. It also acts as a catalyst in various chemical reactions. A catalyst is one that is used to increase the rate of chemical reactions. Organoaluminum is used in the aldol catalysis where aluminum acts as a Lewis acid. It is also used in the amidoaluminum catalysis where Organoaluminum is used to synthesize guanidine.

The main application of organoaluminum, which drives the market, is its use as a catalyst. It is used in a variety of chemical reactions and hence this accelerates the demand of the compound. Its use in the production of polyolefin and polyethylene and other polymers is also another feature that drives the market for organoaluminum. Polymerization catalysts are expected to experience the fastest growth due to accelerated expansion of the polymer resin market. Polymers hold a big market share as of today and this is expected to drive the market for organoaluminum for the next few years. Polymers are used in the production of plastic, PVC among others. The stringent regulation by the FDA and the EU is what may restrain the market against the use of organoaluminum in these regions.

The key segments analyzed for this market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Market for organoaluminum is the highest in North America followed by western European countries, the Middle East and then Asia Pacific. the market in north America and western Europe is still mature but is not expected to grow by much owing to the improved performance of organoaluminum catalysts which are substitute for organoaluminum and the decrease in the production of polyolefin especially polyethylene in the regions. The market for organoaluminum is growing at a very fast rate in Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific countries as most of the manufacturing units of polymers are shifting to this region owing to the lack of stringent rules and regulations from the government. The role of organoaluminum as a catalyst, in North America and Western Europe is what drives the market but by a small margin in these regions. The numbers of chemical and polymer industries are increasing at a fast rate in especially India and China among the Asia Pacific countries, hence the market for organoaluminum is bound to increase in he near future in these countries.

T6he main companies profiles for the manufacture of organoaluminum include Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Incorporated, Mitsui Chemicals Incorporated among others.