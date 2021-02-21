Global Ostomy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ostomy market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ostomy market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An ostomy is a surgical procedure undertaken to create an opening or stoma on the abdominal wall for waste products to move out of the body. It is useful in case of certain diseases of the digestive and urinary system. Ostomy can either be temporary or permanent depending on the purpose for which it is undertaken. A temporary ostomy gives an organ time to heal while a permanent ostomy acts as a mode of waste excretion for life. Depending on the area that is operated upon, ostomy can be classified into three types namely colostomy, ileostomy and urostomy.

The main participants in the global oral technology market are Coloplast, Llister, ConvaTec, and B. Braun etc., the top three players have a share of more than 70 % in 2018. Among them, Coloplast accounts for 37 % of the global oral technology market.

In 2019, the global Ostomy market size was US$ 3492.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5000.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ostomy market is segmented into Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy, etc.

Segment by Application, the Ostomy market is segmented into Pouches, Accessories, etc.

The key regions covered in the Ostomy market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors include Coloplast, Hollister, ConvaTec, B. Braun, etc.

Coloplast

Hollister

ConvaTec

B. Braun

Colostomy

Ileostomy

Urostomy

Pouches

Accessories

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

