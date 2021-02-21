Global Polyurethanes Industry 2018 – Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Growth 2025

Global Polyurethanes Industry

New Study on “2018-2023 Polyurethanes Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Polyurethanes Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 -2023. Wide range of polyurethane applications are driving the polyurethanes market. Mechanical properties such as durability, strength and light weight makes polyurethane a very important material in day to day life. Changing lifestyle and material preference is a major driver in furniture and bedding segment of polyurethanes. Furniture and bedding is largest application market of polyurethane and also growing rapidly due to urbanization of major developing economies. Current trends show that the building and construction segment is the fastest growing segment of the Global Polyurethanes Market with a CAGR of 9% from 2018 to 2023.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3204443-global-polyurethanes-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

The polyurethanes application market segmented in seven major categories which are flexible foam, rigid foam market, coatings, sealants, elastomer and adhesives. The polyurethane market is also categorized on the basis of end user market such as automobile, construction, footwear furniture & bedding and electronics. The market also segmented on the basis of geographies and raw material. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, china and japan) are major geographies which included in this report.

Key companies which are profiled in the report are Accella Polyurethane systems, Air products, BASF SE, Baxenden Chemicals, Bayer A.G., Dow Chemical, DSM N.V., Du pont, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, INOV polyurethane group, Mitsui Group, NCFI Polyurethanes, Polyurethane Ltd, Recticel, The Shepherd Chemical Company, The Vita Group, The Woodbridge group, Tosoh Corporation, Wanhua Chemicals and Zhejiang Hengtaiyuan Polyurethane Co., Ltd.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The market study of polyurethanes market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis.

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Polyurethanes market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Polyurethanes market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Polyurethanes market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.3. BY SEGMENTS

1.3.1. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.3.2. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.3.3. EXCEPTIONS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3204443-global-polyurethanes-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS ARE DRIVING THE MARKET

3.1.2. INCREASED DEMAND FROM AUTOMOBILE AND CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT

3.1.3. DURABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS ARE IN DEMAND

3.1.4. HIGH MECHANICAL STRENGTH COMPARED TO OTHER POLYMERS

3.1.5. HIGH DEMAND IN DEVELOPING ECONOMIES

3.1.6. EUROPEAN CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL SEGMENT IS DRIVING THE MARKET

3.1.7. LOW COST COMPARED TO METAL AND ALLOY PRODUCTS

3.1.8. URBANIZATION OF DEVELOPING ECONOMIES

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS SUCH AS PLASTIC POLLUTION

3.2.2. UNSTABLE CRUDE PRICES

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. EMERGING MARKET SUCH AS INDIA, CHINA AND THAILAND ARE MOST OPPORTUNITY MARKETS

3.3.2. NO ENTRY BARRIER FOR NEW ENTRANTS

3.4. CHALLENGES

3.4.1. REDUCING THE ODOUR OF POLYURETHANE IS A CHALLENGE FOR THE MANUFACTURER

CHAPTER 4. PETROCHEMICAL POLYMER

4.1. THERMOPLASTIC POLYMERS

4.2. THERMOSETTING POLYMERS

4.3. ELASTOMER POLYMERS

CHAPTER 5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1. BY APPLICATION

5.1.1. FLEXIBLE FOAM

5.1.2. RIGID FOAM

5.1.3. COATINGS

5.1.4. SEALANTS

5.1.5. ADHESIVES

5.1.6. ELASTOMER

5.1.7. OTHER MATERIALS

5.2. BY END USER

5.2.1. AUTOMOBILE

5.2.2. CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL

5.2.3. FOOTWEAR

5.2.4. FURNITURE AND BEDDING

5.2.5. ELECTRONICS

5.2.6. OTHER MARKET

5.3. BY POLYURETHANE TYPE

5.3.1. ELASTOMER POLYURETHANES

5.3.2. OTHER

5.4. RAW MATERIAL ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

6.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6.2.1. BASF SE

6.2.2. BAYER A.G

6.2.3. DOW CHEMICAL

6.2.4. HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

6.2.5. THE VITA GROUPS

6.2.6. THE WOODBRIDGE GROUP

6.2.7. AIR PRODUCTS

6.2.8. MITSUI GROUP

6.2.9. RECTICEL

CHAPTER 7. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.1. NORTH AMERICA

7.1.1. UNITED STATES

7.1.2. CANADA

7.2. EUROPE

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. FRANCE

7.2.3. SPAIN

7.2.4. ITALY

7.2.5. GERMANY

7.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

7.3. ASIA PACIFIC

7.3.1. INDIA

7.3.2. CHINA

7.3.3. JAPAN

7.3.4. REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

7.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ACCELLA POLYURETHANE SYSTEMS

8.2. AIR PRODUCTS

8.3. BASF SE

8.4. BAXENDEN CHEMICALS

8.5. BAYER A.G

8.6. DSM N.V.

8.7. DOW CHEMICAL

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym