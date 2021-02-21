Global Quinacridone Pigments Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2015 to 2021

Quinacridone is primarily an inorganic molecule and is used in the manufacture of organic pigments. The compounds constitute a family of synthetic pigments and are mainly used in the production of high performance paints, inks and coatings among others. Owing to its linear form, it is particularly important for its commercial use. These pigments produce seven types of bright and intense colors. These colors range from bright yellow to vibrant purple. They are preferred compared to other pigments due to its excellent bleed and resistance to heat, its deep and vibrant colors, its high transparencies and its very good tinting value and working properties among other things.

Quinacridone pigments are commercially used in a wide range of industries, which include ink industries, coatings, and paintings, and in the dyeing of plastics and textiles. Quinacridone pigments are mainly used in the automobile coatings and can be used in artist’s paints, including oils, acrylics and watercolors. The compound is used in printing ink when nanocrystalline dispersions of the compound are made to functionalize with solubilizing surfactants. They are used as printing inks owing to their small particle size. A few magenta shades of Quinacridone are manufactured and labeled under the name “The Violet” and “Acra Violet”. Organic pigments are manufactured as potent and most saturated and strong tinting colorants. If used as a dye, the textile will take up the color very easily.

The market for Quinacridone is high and is expected to remain the same over the next few years. Its use as an automobile coating is what drives the market. The wide range of colors and its brightness is what attracts consumers. The automobile industry is continually growing in developing countries, and this is expected to drive the Quinacridone pigment market. Along with the automobile sector the textile as well as the plastic market is growing which will further fuel the Quinacridone market. The growth in these industries is due to the excess spending power of consumers, the growing constructions in developing countries, the need for a higher standard of living of consumers accelerates the market for quinhacridone pigments. Quinacridone pigments also are used as printing ink owing to its small particle size. Hence it is widely used in the book, magazine and newspaper printing industries. Demand for printing ink is also in offices and firms for printing documents.

The key segments considered for this market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The demand for Quinacridone pigments was the highest in Europe, followed by North America. These markets are mature and are not expected to grow by a huge margin over the next few years. North America and Europe are largely dependent for the supply of raw materials for the production of these pigments on India and China. Due to the rise of industries in emerging economies like India and China the demand for Quinacridone pigments is expected to grow at a very fast pace here in the near future. In the coming years, china Is expected to be the highest manufacturer of pigments. Europe is the largest producer of automobiles, but new emerging economies in Asia Pacific is expected to take its place. Hence the demand for Quinacridone which is used for automobile coatings is also expected to increase in these regions.

The key companies profiled for this market include BASF Corporation, Clariant International, DIC Corporation and Heubach among others.