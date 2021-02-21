Global Signals Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Signals Intelligence market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Signals Intelligence market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Signals intelligence (SIGINT) is intelligence-gathering by interception of signals, whether communications between people (communications intelligence—abbreviated to COMINT) or from electronic signals not directly used in communication (electronic intelligence—abbreviated to ELINT). Signals intelligence is a subset of intelligence collection management.

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) is widely adopted across the world, as the technology has been used for a multitude of military and defense applications, including Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space and Cyber. Among them, Airborne segment accounted for the highest market share (53.94% in 2018). Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) industry will still be an energetic industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Signals Intelligence Market

In 2019, the global Signals Intelligence market size was US$ 13420 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19210 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Signals Intelligence Scope and Market Size

Signals Intelligence market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Signals Intelligence market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Signals Intelligence market is segmented into ELINT, COMINT, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Signals Intelligence market is segmented into Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space, Cyber, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Signals Intelligence market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Signals Intelligence market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Signals Intelligence Market Share Analysis

Signals Intelligence market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Signals Intelligence business, the date to enter into the Signals Intelligence market, Signals Intelligence product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, L3 Technologies, Thales, Raytheon, Rohde & Schwarz, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, Harris, General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Saab, Boeing, etc.

This report focuses on the global Signals Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

L3 Technologies

Thales

Raytheon

Rohde & Schwarz

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Harris

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Saab

Boeing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ELINT

COMINT

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Airborne

Naval

Ground

Space

Cyber

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Signals Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Signals Intelligence development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Signals Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

