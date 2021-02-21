Global Surgical Loupes and Camera Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2014-2024

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Surgical Loupes and Camera Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2014-2024),’ the global surgical loupes and cameras market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on product type, modality, application, end user and region.

Segmental Forecast

On the basis of product type the market has been segmented into surgical loupes, surgical headlights and surgical cameras. By product type, surgical loupes is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of 10.0% in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of modality the market has been segmented into clip-on and head band mounted. The clip-on segment is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of 9.8% in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of application the market has been segmented into dental application and surgical application. The dental application segment is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of 9.5% in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user the market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The dental clinics segment is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of 10.5% in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global market with maximum value share of the overall market (in excess of 35%) recorded throughout the forecast period.

The primary factors driving revenue growth of the global surgical loupes and camera market are an increasing number of surgical procedures, which in turn creates demand for surgical loupes and cameras among surgeons. Increasing application of dental loupes in restorative dentistry and endodontic practice is responsible for a strong growth of the global surgical loupes and cameras market. Expansion of dental insurance coverage will upsurge the growth of the global surgical loupes and cameras market. However, surgical microscopes outpacing dental loupes with better technology and ergonomics is anticipated to hamper the revenue growth of the global surgical loupes and camera market in emerging economies.

Vendor Insights

Some key players operating in the global surgical loupes and cameras market across the value chain are Orascoptic, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Designs For Vision, Inc., Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Keeler Ltd., Rose Micro Solution, L.A. Lens, ErgonoptiX, North-Southern Electronics Limited, Enova Illumination, PeriOptix, Inc., SheerVision Incorporated, Xenosys Co. Ltd. The report identifies company specific strategies related to product development, market consolidation initiatives and analysis of companies’ specific strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.