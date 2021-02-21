Global Technical Ceramics Market : Insights, Development, Research and Forecast 2019-2023

Technical ceramics refers to advanced ceramics, the raw materials, workmanship, different from the traditional ceramics, usually with high purity, ultra-fine raw materials, through composition and structural design and the use of precise stoichiometry and new preparation techniques made excellent properties of ceramic materials.

This report focuses on the Technical Ceramics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market scale of technical ceramics is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of technical ceramics market will maintain, as technical ceramics is quite a high-tech materials necessary for many industries.

The global technical ceramics industry markets mainly concentrate in Japan, North America and EU. And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms. The leading global firms include Coorstek, NGK, Kyocera Corporation, 3M and others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest technical ceramics markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local players.

The global market of technical ceramics has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the strong growth of the automotive, electrical & electronics, mecidal and other industrial field in the last decade. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

The worldwide market for Technical Ceramics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 10300 million US$ in 2023, from 7650 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Coorstek

NGK

3M

Kyocera Corporation

Ceramtec

Morgan

H.C. Starck

Rauschert Steinbach

Superior Technical Ceramics

Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electronic Technical Ceramics

Wear-resistant Technical Ceramics

High Temperature Technical Ceramics

Other Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Machinery

Medical

Others

