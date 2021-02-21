Global Variable Frequency Drives Market to Reach US$24.7 bn by 2020, Rising Need In Electricity Consumption Drives Growth

The variable frequency drives market report by Transparency Market Research provides in-depth analysis of the global variable frequency drive industry. The report divides the market on the basis of voltage range, type, end-user and geography. It also provides the forecast and estimates for each type, range, end-use application and region. The report analyzes demand and supply characteristics of the market by providing detailed forecast and analysis of revenue for the period 2014 – 2020.

The variable frequency drives market primarily includes two types of products: low voltage and medium voltage. Growing infrastructure and manufacturing sectors are expected to be the major growth drivers for the low voltage VFD market. Medium voltage drives function at slightly higher voltages than low voltage VFDs. By nature of this property, medium voltage drives consume less electricity as compared to their low voltage counterparts. Equipment used in industries such as mining, oil and gas, and power generation function at high voltage levels. The manufacturing sector was the largest consumer of variable frequency drives globally, accounting for 29.4% of the global share in 2013. The share of the manufacturing sector is expected to further increase to 30.7% by 2020. The manufacturing sector has recently entered into a slowdown in the South American countries, while the economies of Western Europe are still recovering from their recent economic downturn.

Both the Middle East and Asia Pacific have highly developed manufacturing sectors from both economic and technical viewpoints. As infrastructure development and manufacturing activities in these regions increase, the demand for VFDs is also expected to grow at constant rates throughout the forecast period. Both the chemical processing and petrochemical industries are likely to exhibit significant growth in demand for low power AC drives in the near future.

The report includes geographical regions such as Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Every region has been further bifurcated on the basis of the product segment. Revenue forecasts and estimates for each product segment have been provided for the period 2014 – 2020.

The report also provides detailed analysis and revenue of companies such as ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Industries S.A.S., Crompton Greaves Ltd. Danfoss VLT Drives, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Industrial Automation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Vacon PLC.

With the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the variable frequency drives market. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition prevalent in the market. Furthermore, the report analyzes the value chain and the various drivers and restraints of the global variable frequency drive market.