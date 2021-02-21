Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Vessel Traffic Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vessel Traffic Management market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vessel Traffic Management is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbour or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Vessel Traffic Management in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced vessel traffic services. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of shipping fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Vessel Traffic Management in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

In 2019, the global Vessel Traffic Management market size was US$ 380.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 638.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

Vessel Traffic Management market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vessel Traffic Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Vessel Traffic Management market is segmented into INS, NAS, TOS, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Vessel Traffic Management market is segmented into Port Management, Coastal Management, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Vessel Traffic Management market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Vessel Traffic Management market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Vessel Traffic Management market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Vessel Traffic Management business, the date to enter into the Vessel Traffic Management market, Vessel Traffic Management product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Kongsberg Gruppen, Transas, Thales Group, Leonardo, Saab, Indra Sistemas, Rolta India, Tokyo Keiki, Kelvin Hughes, L3 Technologies, Signalis, Frequentis, Terma, Vissim, etc.

This report focuses on the global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Kongsberg Gruppen

Transas

Thales Group

Leonardo

Saab

Indra Sistemas

Rolta India

Tokyo Keiki

Kelvin Hughes

L3 Technologies

Signalis

Frequentis

Terma

Vissim

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

INS

NAS

TOS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Port Management

Coastal Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vessel Traffic Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vessel Traffic Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

