Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Video Surveillance Storage market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Video Surveillance Storage market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Video surveillance storage is the process of storing real-time video data generated by surveillance cameras on storage devices.

Video surveillance storage assistance has maintained a good development momentum in the global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and other countries. Video monitoring storage services accounted for the highest percentage in the utility sector, reaching 16.9 percent in 2019.

In 2019, the global Video Surveillance Storage market size was US$ 10190 million and it is expected to reach US$ 33650 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Scope and Market Size

Video Surveillance Storage market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Surveillance Storage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Video Surveillance Storage market is segmented into Hardware, Software & Services, etc.

Segment by Application, the Video Surveillance Storage market is segmented into Government and Defense, Education, BFSI, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare, Home Security, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Video Surveillance Storage market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Video Surveillance Storage market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Video Surveillance Storage Market Share Analysis

Video Surveillance Storage market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Video Surveillance Storage business, the date to enter into the Video Surveillance Storage market, Video Surveillance Storage product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Dell EMC, Western Digital, Hikvision, Quantum, Dahua Technology, Hitachi, Seagate Technology, NetApp, Cisco Systems, Honeywell, Bosch, Motorola Solutions, Uniview, Huawei, Kedacom, Buffalo Americas, etc.

This report focuses on the global Video Surveillance Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Surveillance Storage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

