Global Visual Content Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Visual Content market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Visual content includes images, videos, illustrations, vectors, and others. Visual content marketing refers to content marketing that employs visual content rather than text content.

Visual Content is mainly classified into the following types: Images Visual Content, Video Visual Content, Infograpics Visual Content, etc. Video Visual Content is the most widely used type, taking up about 41.68% of the total in 2018.

In 2019, the global Visual Content market size was US$ 5290.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14750 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2021-2026.

Visual Content market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Visual Content market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Visual Content market is segmented into Images Visual Content, Video Visual Content, Infographics Visual Content, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Visual Content market is segmented into Editorial, Commercial Use, Others, etc.

The Visual Content market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Visual Content market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Visual Content market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Visual Content business, the date to enter into the Visual Content market, Visual Content product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Shutterstock, 123RF, Getty Images, Dreamstime, Fotolia, Story & Heart, Storyblocks, Depositphotos, Alamy, AP Images, Dissolve, Photofolio, Pond5, Unsplash, etc.

