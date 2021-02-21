Global Visual Content Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Visual Content market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Visual Content market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Visual content includes images, videos, illustrations, vectors, and others. Visual content marketing refers to content marketing that employs visual content rather than text content.
Visual Content is mainly classified into the following types: Images Visual Content, Video Visual Content, Infograpics Visual Content, etc. Video Visual Content is the most widely used type, taking up about 41.68% of the total in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Visual Content Market
In 2019, the global Visual Content market size was US$ 5290.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14750 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Visual Content Scope and Market Size
Visual Content market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Visual Content market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Visual Content market is segmented into Images Visual Content, Video Visual Content, Infographics Visual Content, Others, etc.
Segment by Application, the Visual Content market is segmented into Editorial, Commercial Use, Others, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Visual Content market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Visual Content market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Visual Content Market Share Analysis
Visual Content market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Visual Content business, the date to enter into the Visual Content market, Visual Content product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Shutterstock, 123RF, Getty Images, Dreamstime, Fotolia, Story & Heart, Storyblocks, Depositphotos, Alamy, AP Images, Dissolve, Photofolio, Pond5, Unsplash, etc.
This report focuses on the global Visual Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Shutterstock
123RF
Getty Images
Dreamstime
Fotolia
Story & Heart
Storyblocks
Depositphotos
Alamy
AP Images
Dissolve
Photofolio
Pond5
Unsplash
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Images Visual Content
Video Visual Content
Infographics Visual Content
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Editorial
Commercial Use
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Visual Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Visual Content development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visual Content are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
