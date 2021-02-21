Granola Bar Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Summary:

Introduction

Global Granola Bar Market

Granola bars are a kind of sweet baked snack which are prepared by the heterogeneous mixture of dry fruits, honey, cereals, puffed up rice and various other ingredients.

Granola bars market is driven by increasing concern for health benefits products. In addition, the global granola bars market driving factors are increasing consumer shift towards healthy breakfast alternatives having low-fat and low-sugar in the end products.

Granola bars are seen as trending market in which many franchisers are opening their stores and offering wide varieties of granola bars which is also a major driver for the global granola bars market.

United States has developed as the dominant region in global granola bars market followed by Europe and Latin America. Increasing demand for granola bars due to the presence of high level of protein quantity along with the rising product availability in retail sector, efficient distribution and innovative marketing strategies, has strengthened the growth of global granola bars market and hence is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

The global Granola Bar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Granola Bar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Granola Bar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nature Valley

Hearthside Food Solutions

Sunny Crunch Foods

Standard Functional Foods

Noble Foods

Olympia Granola

Bakery Barn

Bridgetown Natural Foods

General Mills

Kellogg

PepsiCo

Clif Bar

Oriole Healthy Food

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Fruit Flavors

Nut Flavors

Spice Flavors

Others

By Origin

Organic

Conventional

Segment by Application

Supermarket/hypermarket

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Formats

Table of Contents

1 Granola Bar Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Granola Bar

1.2 Granola Bar Segment By Product Type

1.2.1 Global Granola Bar Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fruit Flavors

1.2.3 Nut Flavors

1.2.4 Spice Flavors

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Granola Bar Segment by Application

1.3.1 Granola Bar Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarket/hypermarket

1.3.3 Online Stores

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Specialty Stores

1.3.6 Other Retail Formats

1.4 Global Granola Bar Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Granola Bar Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Granola Bar Market Size

1.5.1 Global Granola Bar Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Granola Bar Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Granola Bar Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Granola Bar Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Granola Bar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Granola Bar Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Granola Bar Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Granola Bar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Granola Bar Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Granola Bar Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global Granola Bar Market Forecast

11.1 Global Granola Bar Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Granola Bar Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Granola Bar Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Granola Bar Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Granola Bar Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Granola Bar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Granola Bar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Granola Bar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Granola Bar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Granola Bar Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Granola Bar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Granola Bar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Granola Bar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Granola Bar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Granola Bar Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Granola Bar Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Granola Bar

Table Global Granola Bar Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Granola Bar Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Fruit Flavors Product Picture

Table Fruit Flavors Major Manufacturers

Figure Nut Flavors Product Picture

Table Nut Flavors Major Manufacturers