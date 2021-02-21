Greeting Cards : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

Greeting Cards Market – 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Greeting Cards -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Description :

Greeting cards are pieces of paper or cardboard upon which photos, drawings, and a verse of cheer, greeting, celebration, condolence, etc. have been printed or engraved. Greeting cards are decorated with a variety of images and include messages to appeal to diverse audiences, sentiment, and occasion to be remembered. Greeting cards are low cost impulse purchase products that are being purchased on a daily basis. Around the world, greeting cards are used to celebrate everything from birthdays to Valentine’s Day. Greeting cards keep people personally connected.

A greeting card can cost anything from 50 cents to 10 dollars. The average price of a greeting card falls between the $2 – $4 price band. This is an interesting figure as it shows what the market accepts as a fair price for a card. The Greeting Card Association also report that cards featuring special techniques, intricate designs, and new technologies are at the top of the price scale. This would suggest that handmade cards that feature lots of detail and unique designs should be able to command higher prices.

The global Greeting Cards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Greeting Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Greeting Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Greetings Corporation (USA)

Card Connection (UK)

Carlton Cards Ltd. (Canada)

Papyrus (USA)

John Sands (Australia & New Zealand)

Archies Limited (India)

Avanti Press Inc. (USA)

Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. (UK)

Child Rights and You (India)

Current Inc. (USA)

Galison (A McEvoy Group Company) (USA)

Party City Holdco Inc. (USA)

Hallmark Cards, Inc. (USA)

IG Design Group Plc (UK)

Simon Elvin Ltd. (UK)

UNICEF (USA)

Crane & Co. (USA)

Free Sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798947-global-greeting-cards-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Seasonal Greeting Cards

Every Day Greeting Cards

Segment by Application

Business Cards

Personal Cards

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Greeting Cards market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3798947-global-greeting-cards-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Greeting Cards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Greeting Cards

1.2 Greeting Cards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Greeting Cards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Seasonal Greeting Cards

1.2.3 Every Day Greeting Cards

1.3 Greeting Cards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Greeting Cards Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Business Cards

1.3.3 Personal Cards

1.4 Global Greeting Cards Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Greeting Cards Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Greeting Cards Market Size

1.5.1 Global Greeting Cards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Greeting Cards Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Greeting Cards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Greeting Cards Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Greeting Cards Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Greeting Cards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Greeting Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Greeting Cards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Greeting Cards Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Greeting Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Greeting Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Greeting Cards Production

3.4.1 North America Greeting Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Greeting Cards Production

3.5.1 Europe Greeting Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Greeting Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Greeting Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Greeting Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Greeting Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Greeting Cards Business

7.1 American Greetings Corporation (USA)

7.1.1 American Greetings Corporation (USA) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 American Greetings Corporation (USA) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Card Connection (UK)

7.2.1 Card Connection (UK) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Card Connection (UK) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Carlton Cards Ltd. (Canada)

7.3.1 Carlton Cards Ltd. (Canada) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Carlton Cards Ltd. (Canada) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Papyrus (USA)

7.4.1 Papyrus (USA) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Papyrus (USA) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 John Sands (Australia & New Zealand)

7.5.1 John Sands (Australia & New Zealand) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 John Sands (Australia & New Zealand) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Archies Limited (India)

7.6.1 Archies Limited (India) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Archies Limited (India) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Avanti Press Inc. (USA)

7.7.1 Avanti Press Inc. (USA) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Avanti Press Inc. (USA) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. (UK)

7.8.1 Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. (UK) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. (UK) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Child Rights and You (India)

7.9.1 Child Rights and You (India) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Child Rights and You (India) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Current Inc. (USA)

7.10.1 Current Inc. (USA) Greeting Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Greeting Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Current Inc. (USA) Greeting Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Galison (A McEvoy Group Company) (USA)

7.12 Party City Holdco Inc. (USA)

7.13 Hallmark Cards, Inc. (USA)

7.14 IG Design Group Plc (UK)

7.15 Simon Elvin Ltd. (UK)

7.16 UNICEF (USA)

7.17 Crane & Co. (USA)

Continued …

For Similar Reports @ https://wordpress.com/view/jitendra0077.wordpress.com

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)