Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 16,588.3 Million by the year 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Information by Product type (Biopharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Clinical Trial Materials and Others), Services (Storage, Transportation, Packaging and Others), Storage Techniques (Electrical refrigeration, Dry Ice, Gel Packs, Liquid nitrogen and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America) – Global Forecast by 2023

Market analysis

Healthcare cold chain logistics has recently gained a great potential in the field of healthcare sector. The supply chain and the manufacturing has always been a major factor in the healthcare industry. Various modern pharmaceutical products needs a better environment for maintaining their level of potency that make the cold chain highly significant. However, the cold chain is an elaborated and a complex process and its penetration is moderate in the developing economies. Factors including poor regulatory framework and lack of better infrastructure in the developing economies is hampering the market growth. The global healthcare cold chain logistics market is expected to reach the value of USD 16,588.3 Mn by the year 2023.

Market segmentation

The global healthcare cold chain logistics market is classified on the basis of its product type, services, storage techniques and regional analysis. On the basis of its product, the market is classified as Biopharmaceuticals, Clinical trial materials, Vaccines, Others. Based on its services, the market is bifurcated into Storage, Packaging, Transportation, Others. On the basis of its storage techniques the market is segmented into Electrical refrigeration, Gel Packs, Liquid nitrogen, Dry Ice, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

FedEx, Marken, American Airlines, Inc., Cavalier Logistics, DHL international GmbH, KUEHNE + NAGEL, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, DB Schenker, among others are some of the major players in the global healthcare cold chain logistics market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.4.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products via cold chain logistics

4.2.2 Growing demand for biopharmaceutical products

4.2.3 Increasing number of clinical trials

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Difficulty to access different markets

4.3.2 Falling to comply with the regulatory standards can hamper the market growth

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Technological advancements in cold chain logistics

4.4.2 Development of new therapies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

6 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market, by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Vaccines

6.3 Biopharmaceuticals

6.4 Clinical Trial Materials

6.5 Others

7 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market by Services

7.1 Overview

7.2 Transportation

7.3 Storage

7.4 Packaging

7.5 Others

8 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics, by Storage Techniques

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electrical Refrigeration

8.3 Dry Ice

8.4 Gel packs

8.5 Liquid Nitrogen

8.6 Others

9 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market, by End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.3 Hospital & Clinics

9.4 Research Institutes

9.5 Others

10 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market, by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 UK

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

Continue……

