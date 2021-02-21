Hemp Protein Powder Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025
Global Hemp Protein Powder Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 119 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
This report studies the global Hemp Protein Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hemp Protein Powder market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Hemp Oil Canada
Navitas Naturals
North American Hemp & Grain
Hempco
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods
CHII Naturally Pure Hemp
GFR Ingredients Inc
SA and Green Source Organics
The Raw Chocolate Company
Z Company
Onnit
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Research Report 2018
1 Hemp Protein Powder Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hemp Protein Powder
1.2 Hemp Protein Powder Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Hemp Protein Powder Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Hemp Protein Powder Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Protein Content 55%-60%
1.2.3 Protein Content 85%-87%
Other
1.3 Global Hemp Protein Powder Segment by Application
1.3.1 Hemp Protein Powder Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Bakery and Confectionery
1.3.3 Meat Alternatives
1.3.4 Beverages
1.3.5 Infant Foods
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Hemp Protein Powder Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Hemp Protein Powder (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Hemp Protein Powder Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Hemp Protein Powder Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Hemp Protein Powder Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Hemp Oil Canada
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Hemp Protein Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Hemp Oil Canada Hemp Protein Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Navitas Naturals
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Hemp Protein Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Navitas Naturals Hemp Protein Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 North American Hemp & Grain
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Hemp Protein Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 North American Hemp & Grain Hemp Protein Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Hempco
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Hemp Protein Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Hempco Hemp Protein Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Hemp Protein Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods Hemp Protein Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 CHII Naturally Pure Hemp
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Hemp Protein Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 CHII Naturally Pure Hemp Hemp Protein Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 GFR Ingredients Inc
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Hemp Protein Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 GFR Ingredients Inc Hemp Protein Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 SA and Green Source Organics
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Hemp Protein Powder Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 SA and Green Source Organics Hemp Protein Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
