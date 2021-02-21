INDOOR LBS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Indoor LBS market, analyzes and researches the Indoor LBS development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Google(US)

Apple(US)

HERE Maps(FI)

Aisle411(US)

Broadcom(US)

IndoorAtals(FI)

Senion(SE)

Acuity Brands(ByteLight)(US)

Wifarer(CA)

Microsoft(US)

Cisco Systems(US)

Skyhook(TruePosition)(US)

Insiteo(US)

Shopkick(US)

Ekahau(US)

Ericsson(SE)

Point Inside(US)

Qualcomm(US)

Zonith(DK)

Navizon/Accuware(US)

Locata Corporation(AU)

Ubisense(UK)

Meridian(US)

Sensewhere(UK)

TRX Systems(US)

Rtmap(CN)

URadio Systems(CN)

Huace Optical-communications(CN)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network-Based Positioning System

Independent Positioning System

Hybrid Positioning System

Market segment by Application, Indoor LBS can be split into

Offices and Commercial Buildings

Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Aviation

Academia and Education

Oil, Gas and Mining

Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Indoor LBS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Indoor LBS

1.1 Indoor LBS Market Overview

1.1.1 Indoor LBS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Indoor LBS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Indoor LBS Market by Type

1.3.1 Network-Based Positioning System

1.3.2 Independent Positioning System

1.3.3 Hybrid Positioning System

1.4 Indoor LBS Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Offices and Commercial Buildings

1.4.2 Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Travel and Hospitality

1.4.5 Aviation

1.4.6 Academia and Education

1.4.7 Oil, Gas and Mining

1.4.8 Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics

2 Global Indoor LBS Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Indoor LBS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Google(US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Apple(US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 HERE Maps(FI)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Aisle411(US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Broadcom(US)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 IndoorAtals(FI)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Senion(SE)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Acuity Brands(ByteLight)(US)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Wifarer(CA)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Microsoft(US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Indoor LBS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Cisco Systems(US)

3.12 Skyhook(TruePosition)(US)

3.13 Insiteo(US)

3.14 Shopkick(US)

3.15 Ekahau(US)

3.16 Ericsson(SE)

3.17 Point Inside(US)

3.18 Qualcomm(US)

3.19 Zonith(DK)

3.20 Navizon/Accuware(US)

3.21 Locata Corporation(AU)

3.22 Ubisense(UK)

3.23 Meridian(US)

3.24 Sensewhere(UK)

3.25 TRX Systems(US)

3.26 Rtmap(CN)

3.27 URadio Systems(CN)

3.28 Huace Optical-communications(CN)

4 Global Indoor LBS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Indoor LBS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Indoor LBS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Indoor LBS in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Indoor LBS

5 United States Indoor LBS Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Indoor LBS Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Indoor LBS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Indoor LBS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Indoor LBS Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Indoor LBS Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Indoor LBS Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Indoor LBS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

..…..Continued

