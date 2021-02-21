INDOOR LBS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Indoor LBS market, analyzes and researches the Indoor LBS development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Google(US)
Apple(US)
HERE Maps(FI)
Aisle411(US)
Broadcom(US)
IndoorAtals(FI)
Senion(SE)
Acuity Brands(ByteLight)(US)
Wifarer(CA)
Microsoft(US)
Cisco Systems(US)
Skyhook(TruePosition)(US)
Insiteo(US)
Shopkick(US)
Ekahau(US)
Ericsson(SE)
Point Inside(US)
Qualcomm(US)
Zonith(DK)
Navizon/Accuware(US)
Locata Corporation(AU)
Ubisense(UK)
Meridian(US)
Sensewhere(UK)
TRX Systems(US)
Rtmap(CN)
URadio Systems(CN)
Huace Optical-communications(CN)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network-Based Positioning System
Independent Positioning System
Hybrid Positioning System
Market segment by Application, Indoor LBS can be split into
Offices and Commercial Buildings
Government, Public Safety and Urban Security
Healthcare
Travel and Hospitality
Aviation
Academia and Education
Oil, Gas and Mining
Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics
