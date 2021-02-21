LiDAR Market Future market Insight 2019-2025 – Velodyne LiDAR, SICK AG, Quanergy, 3D Laser Mapping, Quantum Spatial, Phoenix Aerial Systems, Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd., and Airborne Imaging

The 2019 LiDAR industry report is a complete report conveying statistical information that is important to new market participants and established players. The LiDAR Market research disseminates important information that makes the record a convenient asset for managers, industry specialists and other key individuals alongside charts and tables to help understand market patterns, drivers and market challenges. The drivers and restrictions are assembled after the whole awareness of the development of the worldwide industry. In this report, several major players in the world market have also been studied. The report, which consolidated the information with important discoveries, anticipated the solid future development of the industry in all its regional and various segments. The Market reports are a thorough analysis that allows the customer to assess the long-haul request and predicts accurate execution.

Global LiDAR Market industry valued approximately USD 490 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The rising usage of drones for various purposes and upliftment from government sector in automation and adoption of LiDAR for different governmental activities like flood relief and management are driving this industry’s growth. Also, the capability of drones in automation and delivery sectors are making the key manufacturers expend in drone research.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Velodyne LiDAR, SICK AG, Quanergy, 3D Laser Mapping, Quantum Spatial, Phoenix Aerial Systems, Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd., and Airborne Imaging Inc. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by product differentiation.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

Laser Scanners

Navigation

Positioning System

Product:

Aerial LiDAR

Ground-based LiDAR

UAV LiDAR

Solid State LiDAR

Application:

Corridor Mapping

Engineering

Environment

Metereology

ADAS

Driverless Cars

Service:

Aerial Surveying

Asset Management

GIS Service

Ground-Based Surveying

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

Target Audience of the Global LiDAR Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

