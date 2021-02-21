Market Intelligence Report On Heat Shield Market for Automotive Industry, 2018-2026
Heat Shield Market – Overview
This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive heat shield at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on volume (Million Units) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive heat shield market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for automotive heat shield during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the market at the global and regional level.
The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive heat shield market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the product is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.
The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive heat shield market by segmenting it in terms of end-use, type, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive heat shield in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive heat shield market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.
Heat shields effectively enhance the performance and efficiency of the engine at considerably high temperature, which is primarily driving the global automotive heat shield market. Stringent emission norms, raised awareness among consumers, and increase in global warming due to increased pollution level are prompting vehicle manufacturers and consumers to install add-on accessories in vehicles in order to enhance engine performance and consequently, reduce pollution levels. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for vehicle performance boosting accessories, such as turbochargers, and emission control devices, such as exhaust gas recirculation techniques, and consequently, for automotive heat shields.
The report provides the estimated market size of automotive heat shield for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on end-use, type, and region segments. Market size and forecast for each end-use and type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.
In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key player’s product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Consumer Connectivity Association, Factiva, etc.
Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.
The global automotive heat shield market has been segmented as follows:
Global Automotive Heat Shield Market, by End-Use
Turbo Heat Shields
Thermal Sleeves
Manifold And Header Heat Wrap
Manifold and header Heat Shield
Catalytic Converter and Exhaust Pipe
Underbody Heat Shield
Others
Global Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Type
Rigid Heat Shields
Flexible Heat Shields
Global Automotive Heat Shield Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
