Media, Sera and Reagent Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2023

Global Media, Sera and Reagent Industry

New Study On "2018-2023 Media, Sera and Reagent Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"

The global media, sera and reagents Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The media, sera and reagents market has been growing modestly due to increasing demand for artificial organs and rising demand for specialty and customized media solution across the globe. The growth of global media, sera, and reagents market is predicted to strengthen due to lack of competition from biosimilars or generic drugs across the globe. This has been predicted on the basis of incapability of generic drug manufacturers in controlled environmental conditions for recreating unique processing of living organisms.

Media includes products designed to assist in the growth and maintenance of a various range of mammalian cells and cell lines. Cell culture conditions can vary for each cell type; however, artificial environments consist of a suitable vessel with substrate or medium that supplies essential nutrients, growth factors, hormones, and gases, and regulates the physio-chemical environment such as pH buffer, osmotic pressure, and temperature. Most cells need a surface or an artificial substrate, whereas others can be grown free floating in cultural medium. The growth factors used to supplement media are often derived from the serum of animal blood, such as bovine calf serum, fetal bovine serum (FBS), equine serum, and porcine serum. Most cells depend on animal or human serum for successful growth and maintenance of cells.

Certain challenges, such as alternative technologies for bio-manufacturing processes and precision-driven cell culture procedures are hampering the Global Media, Sera and Reagents Market growth. Furthermore, increasing R&D programs and high probability of meeting the failure of the research are some of the other factors, which are road blockers in the Global Media, Sera and Reagents Market growth. The report includes detailed market overview, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market insights and company profiling.

Geographically, the Media Sera and Reagents Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Globally, North America is the largest market for Media Sera and Reagents market. Governments of the U.S. and Canada have been highly supportive of advancements in cell culture, creating an encouraging regulatory environment for companies in the North American market. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is showing faster growth for protein engineering market and is expected to reach at $ XXX million by 2023. Rising demand for artificial organs and increasing advanced developments in media, sera and reagents also contribute to the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. There are various media, sera and reagent market players that are contributing into the growth of the market. Some of the key players include Lonza AG Bioscience, Emd Millipore, Corning Life Sciences, Ge Healthcare Life Sciences, and so on.

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Media, Sera and Reagents Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influences the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impact the Global Media, Sera and Reagents Market.

Insights about market determinants stimulate the Global Media, Sera and Reagents Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. GROWING DEMAND TOWARDS SERUM FREE, SPECIALTY AND CUSTOMIZED MEDIA SOLUTIONS

3.1.2. DEMAND FOR ARTIFICIAL ORGANS

3.1.3. LACK OF COMPETITION FROM BIOSIMILARS OR GENERIC DRUGS

3.1.4. R&D WILL BOOST THE MEDIA, SERIA AND REAGENT MARKET

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. ALTERNATIVE TECHNOLOGIES FOR BIOMANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3.2.2. PRECISION-DRIVEN CELL CULTURE PROCEDURES.

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. DEVELOPMENT OF 3D CELL CULTURE TECHNOLOGY

3.3.2. CELL CULTURE MODEL IN DRUG DISCOVERY AND DRUG EVALUTION

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. BY MEDIA

4.1.1. CLASSICAL MEDIA AND SALT

4.1.2. SERUM- FREE MEDIA

4.1.3. SPECIALITY MEDIA

4.1.4. STEM CELL CULTURE MEDIA

4.2. BY SERA

4.2.1. FBS (FETAL BOVINE SERUM)

4.2.2. ADULT BOVINE SERA

4.2.3. OTHER SERA

4.3. BY REAGENTS

4.3.1. BUFFERS AND SALT SOLUTION

4.3.2. CYTOKINES AND GROWTH FACTORS

4.3.3. CELL DISSOCIATION REAGENTS

4.3.4. BALANCED SALT SOLUTIONS

4.3.5. CONTAMINATION DETECTION KITS

4.3.6. OTHER

4.4. BY END USER

4.4.1. PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY

4.4.2. RESEARCH INSTITUTES

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. SPAIN

6.2.4. FRANCE

6.2.5. ITALY

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ADVANCED BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

7.2. AFFYMETRIX, INC.

7.3. AMRESCO, INC.

7.4. ATLANTA BIOLOGICALS, INC.

7.5. ATHENA ENZYME SYSTEMS

7.6. BD BIOSCIENCES

7.7. BIORECLAMATION INC

7.8. CELL ESSENTIALS, INC.

7.9. CELLGENIX TECHNOLOGIE TRANSFER GMBH

7.10. CLONTECH LABORATORIES, INC.

7.11. CORNING LIFE SCIENCES

7.12. EMD MILLIPORE

7.13. GE HEALTHCARE LIFE SCIENCES

7.14. GEMINI BIO-PRODUCTS

7.15. INVITRIA

7.16. IRVINE SCIENTIFIC

7.17. J R SCIENTIFIC, INC.

Continued…..

