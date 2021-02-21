Medical Sensors Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2023

Global Medical Sensors Industry

The medical sensors market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). Medical sensors measure body’s physical functions and convert it into an optical or electrical signal. These sensors play a key role in the monitoring of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes and respiratory diseases. A minimally invasive medical procedure is carried out by entering the sensor to the body through skin, cavity or anatomical opening, with the smallest incision. There are various types of medical sensors such as image sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor and biosensor. The global medical sensors market is growing due to various factors which include technological improvement such as introduction of IoT in healthcare and growing per capita income. Technological advancement in the invasive sensor market leads to introduction of innovative devices in the field of medical sensors that has enhanced the market growth. Factors like investment in research and development, growing geriatric population, increasing per capita income also drive the market growth.

Rising awareness of healthcare devices, increasing collaboration between market players for the development of medical sensors and rising healthcare expenditure creates future opportunity for the growth of the market. However, there are various major factors which act as the barrier of the market such as high cost of the sensors and privacy and security issues in case of wireless sensors.

Considering the geographical outlook, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America dominates the whole market due to technological advancement, high healthcare spending and growing awareness. Europe covers considerable market share with rising investment in research and development and growing chronic diseases.

The companies contributing to the global market includes Abbott Laboratories Inc., Sanofi, S.A., Texas instrument Inc., Philips healthcare, GE healthcare, Valencell Inc., Medtronic plc, Pinnacle Technology, Analog Devices Inc., Lord Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Omnivision technologies Inc., and others. The companies are offering innovative products and better equipments. These players are collaborating with each other to enhance their presence in the global market and to improve their market value. For an instance, Sonion A/S and Valencell Inc., entered into an alliance with an aim to increase the limits for the use of biometric sensors in the ear.

Research methodology

The market study of medical sensors market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as Cardiovascular Research Foundation, European Society of Cardiology and others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for medical sensor manufacturers, IoT service providers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms. The report will be delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global medical sensors market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Medical sensors Market Research and Analysis, By Application

2. Global Medical sensors Market Research and Analysis, By Product Types

3. Global Medical sensors Market Research and Analysis, By Placement

4. Global Medical sensors Market Research and Analysis, By End Users

5. Global Medical sensors Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global medical sensors

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global medical sensors market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global medical sensors market.

Companies Mentioned 1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.

2. ANALOG DEVICES INC.

3. BAYER AG

4. DEXCOM INC.

5. FIRST SENSOR

6. GE HEALTHCARE

7. GIVEN IMAGING INC.

8. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

9. IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

10. LIFESCAN, INC

11. LORD CORPORATION

12. MEDTRONIC PLC

13. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

14. OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

15. PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

16. PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

17. PINNACLE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

18. PROTEUS DIGITAL HEALTH, INC.

19. SANOFI S.A.

20. SIEMENS AG

21. SMITHS MEDICAL, INC.

22. STMICROELECTRONICS

23. TE CONNECTIVITY

24. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

25. VALENCELL INC.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS &CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING FUNDING AND INVESTMENT IN MEDICAL SENSORS TECHNOLOGY

3.1.2. IMPROVEMENT IN REAL TIME MONITORING

3.1.3. GROWING CHRONIC DISEASE PREVALENCE GLOBALLY AND INCREASING HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE

3.1.4. INCREASING DEMAND FOR WEARABLE SENSORS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF SENSORS

3.2.2. SECURITY AND PRIVACY ISSUES IN WIRELESS SENSORS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. TECHNOLOGICAL IMPROVEMENT SUCH AS IOT IN MEDICAL SENSOR HAS WIDENED THE APPLICATION BASE

3.3.2. COLLABORATION BETWEEN MARKET PLAYERS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SENSORS

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. BY APPLICATION

4.1.1. THERAPEUTIC

4.1.2. DIAGNOSTIC

4.1.3. SURGICAL

4.1.4. MONITORING

4.2. BY PRODUCT TYPES

4.2.1. BIOSENSORS

4.2.2. IMAGE SENSORS

4.2.3. TEMPERATURE SENSORS

4.2.4. PRESSURE SENSORS

4.2.5. ECG SENSORS

4.2.6. BLOOD GLUCOSE SENSORS

4.2.7. OTHERS

4.3. BY PLACEMENT

4.3.1. INGESTIBLE SENSORS

4.3.2. WEARABLE SENSORS

4.3.3. INVASIVE/NON-INVASIVE SENSORS

4.3.4. IMPLANTABLE SENSORS

4.4. BY END USER

4.4.1. HOSPITALS AND CLINICS

4.4.2. HOME HEALTHCARE

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY MARKET STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

Continued…..

