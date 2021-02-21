Mobile Content Management Industry Is Set to Boom in 2018 And Coming Years

There is tremendous increase in the number of employees accessing the content of the organization through the mobile devices thereby forcing the organizations to convert electronic access of all enterprise content compatible with mobile devices in order to ensure secure access. The mobile content management market is expected to grow as the growth in the information management industry and widespread use of smartphones, tablets impact the way content management is done in organizations. Employees accessing content through mobile phone has been increased drastically there by forcing industries to convert from just firewall protection for internet access to that one provide secure access through an intuitive interface from any device and any location.

Organizations adopt mobile content management solution if they are intuitive and easy to use and should have features and functionalities that provides users a clear business view.

The mobile content management solutions market is growing as many organizations are implementing BYOD where user can access content from any device. Many mobile content management Companies offering BYOD solutions through a standalone app or workspace solution which support access across all operating systems.

The major advantages offered for the organizations by the implementation of mobile content management solutions include flexible storage, enterprise graded security and easy with which a file can be shared.

Mobile Content Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for Global Mobile Content Management Market is increase in access of enterprise content from the mobile device by the employers and also due to implementation of BYOD by many organizations so that content can be accessed from any device.

Security of corporate data is of primarily concern for the organizations as content access through mobile device should be encrypted for avoiding cyber threats which can be done by deploying mobile content management solutions which is biggest driving force for the mobile content management market.

The major challenges to be considered by the mobile content management solution providers is the application should be user friendly, and should be easily deployed along with it the data usage costs must be low with adoption to different mobile operating systems.

Mobile Content Management Market: Segmentation

Mobile content management market can be segmented on the basis of type of deployment, size of organizations, vertical and region

On the basis of type of deployment, mobile content management market can be segmented into cloud based and on-premise.

On the basis of size of organization, mobile content management market can be segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises

On the basis of vertical, mobile content management market can be segmented into media and entertainment sector, BFSI, healthcare sector, transportation, public sector, manufacturing sector, retail sector, IT & Telecom sector, energy & utilities and others

Mobile Content Management Market: Regional Overview

Regionally, mobile content management market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

Majority of the mobile content management market is shared by North America region as large number organizations are deploying the mobile content management platform in order compete in the dynamic environment. North America region is followed by Europe Region. European region is expected to have a high rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is also expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.

Mobile Content Management Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in the Mobile Content Management Market include:Alfresco Software Inc., Colligo Networks Inc., Mobileiron, CA Technologies, XAIT, Citrix Systems Inc., VMware Inc. (Air-Watch), and SOTI Inc.

