New Research on Global Cardiac Catheters Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Cardiac Catheters are long, fine catheters that can be passed into the chambers of the heart via a vein or artery as a means of withdrawing samples of blood, measuring pressures within the heart’s chambers or great vessels, or injecting contrast media. They are also called intracardiac catheters.

Cardiac Catheters are offered in many variants, namely Electrophysiology Catheters, PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) Balloon Catheters, Guiding Catheters, Angiography Catheters, and Pulmonary Artery Catheters, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cardiac Catheters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The second place is Europe; following USA with the production market share of 34% and the sales market share over 39%.Japan is another important market of Cardiac Catheters, enjoying 15% production market share and 11% sales market share.

Market competition is intense. Boston Scientific, Cordis (Cardinal health), Abbott, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Cardiac Catheters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 8400 million US$ in 2023, from 7190 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boston Scientific

Cordis(Cardinal health)

Abbott

BBRAUN

Medtronic

Terumo

Teleflex

C. R. Bard

Edwards

Cook

Merit Medical

Biotronik

St.Jude Medical

BALT

Osypka AG

Japan Lifeline

ACT

Lepu

Microport

SCW Medicath

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Angiography Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Pulmonary Artery Catheters

PTCA Balloon Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diagnosis

Treatment

Monitor

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cardiac Catheters market.

Chapter 1, to describe Cardiac Catheters Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cardiac Catheters, with sales, revenue, and price of Cardiac Catheters, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cardiac Catheters, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Cardiac Catheters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cardiac Catheters sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

