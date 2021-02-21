Plasma Etching Equipment Market – In-Depth Analysis and Forecast on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors

Plasma etching is a type of plasma processing used extensively in the fabrication process of integrated circuit. Plasma etching is also referred to as dry etching system, as the conventional etching technique is carried out with various corrosive wet chemical acids. During the process of plasma etching, the material to be etched is converted from solid state to gaseous state by the plasma of the process gases and a vacuum pump is used to extract the gaseous products. Generally, three basic etching processes including ion etching, chemical plasma etching and reactive ion etching are used to fabricate integrated circuits depending on applications for which it is used.

The overall market growth of plasma etching equipment is majorly dependent on the growth of the semiconductor market across the globally. The global plasma etching equipment market is anticipated to experience a stable growth during the forecast period owing to the extensive technological advancement taking place in the integrated circuit manufacturing techniques across different parts of the world.

In order to provide an exhaustive analysis of the market, the global plasma etching equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Different types of plasma etching equipment available in the market includes barrel type plasma etching equipment and planar type plasma etching equipment. In addition, cross sectional analysis of the above mentioned segment across different regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also provided in this report.

Rising demand for compact, energy efficient and electronic devices having enhanced performance is predicted to trigger the need of developing miniature semiconductor integrated circuits. For miniaturizing integrated circuit, the circuit have to undergo advanced circuit fabrication process with small geometries and thus requires precise pattern transfer. This in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for plasma etching equipment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

In addition, enormous technological upgradation taking place in the IoT (Internet of Thing) application in order to provide technologically advanced smart devices to different consumers across the globe is also predicted to accelerate the demand of advanced semiconductors in the coming eight years, thereby affecting the market of semiconductor etching equipment positively in the near future. Among the different process of semiconductor etching, plasma etching used the most as plasma etching process consumes less chemical and is most suitable for automation and single wafer manufacturing. Further, plasma etching provides the waterless method of etching material and thus protect water sensitive wafers from getting contaminated.