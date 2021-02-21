Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabric Market Growth and Production Forecast till 2024

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabric market has been witnessing an exponential rise over the past few years as it has become an integral material in the production of several industrial goods. It is largely being used for coating non-woven and flexible-woven materials such as woven wire, glass fiber cloth, and aramid fabrics as it offers excellence resistance to fire. Properties such as non-stick, friction-free, and non-brittle are also expected to win the global PTFE fabric market a definite consumer base between the forecast years of 2016 and 2024.

The research report by Transparency Market Research provides a detailed outlook of the global PTFE market. The publication has been compiled using primary and secondary research methodologies to offer its readers an accurate evaluation of the market dynamics impacting the demand and supply of PTFE fabric. Furthermore, the research report also includes a SWOT and a Porter’s five forces analysis for a comprehensive scrutiny of the global market.

Global PTFE Fabric Market: Drivers and Trends

The PTFE fabric has been designed to be chemically inert and are known to remain intact under extreme temperatures up to 73 degrees Celsius to 232 degrees Celsius. This has been the underlying reason for the swift uptake of PTFE fabric in a wide range of industry starting from construction and stretching up to packaging. The self-cleaning properties of PTFE fabric has proven to be an asset to builders, ensuring consistent usage of these fabrics in the building and construction industry.

The global market will also be driven by adoption of PTFE fabrics for the production of gaskets, seals, and bearings for chemicals, gases, oils, chutes, hoppers, hot platens, and troughs as they are known to be non-sticky. The chemical industry will also be a loyal consumer of PTFE fabric as they are being used for making lining materials for piping compensators in the near future.

Global PTFE Fabric Market: Segmentation

The types of PTFE fabric available in the global market are glass mesh fabric and glass fiber fabric. The report indicates that glass fiber fabric will witness a stupendous rise in the coming years as it is known to have terrific resistance to water, alkali, aging, and excellent softness. In addition, its superior tensile strength and flex life are also likely make a popularly used option over the forecast period. Currently, glass fiber fabric is extensively used in artificial stone materials, natural marble, plaster board, reinforcing walls, and exterior insulation finishing systems.

Among the end-user industries, the building and construction segment is segment be the key consumer of PTFE fabric during the forecast period. These will be predominantly used through industrial goods such as pipe and line fittings, tubes, and rods especially in emerging economies of Latin America and Asia Pacific where construction industry is flourishing. The ability to this fabric to weather harsh climatic conditions and environmental changes will win the market a wide consumer base.

Global PTFE Fabric Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global PTFE fabric is segmented into Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The research report states that the Asia Pacific PTFE fabric market will dominate the global market, closely followed by Europe and North. The dominance of this region will be attributable to the growing number of end-user industries such as construction, chemical, food and beverages, packaging, and textile. The emerging economies of Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea are expected to be key contributors to the soaring revenue of the Asia Pacific PTFE fabric market. Analysts project that Australia and New Zealand will also be pivotal to the regional market.