Refurbished Medical Equipment Market : Global Industry Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis For 2019 To 2023

Refurbished Medical Equipment are fully tested, cleaned, calibrated and upgraded with new parts and renovation of older or damaged equipment to bring it to a workable or better looking condition and is free of defects.

The remanufacturing of medical devices is a growing phenomenon within the health-care industry. The types of devices that are currently refurbished range from machines such as neonatal monitors and anesthesia vaporizers to devices used in surgery, such as forceps, endoscopes, and cytoscopes. Many firms are also restoring used disposable devices, such as catheters and surgical cutting instruments and accessories. Regardless of the product type, medical device remanufacturing carries an indisputable benefit–reduced health-care costs.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Refurbished Medical Equipment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Refurbished Medical Equipment market by product type and applications/end industries.

The main Refurbished Medical Equipment manufacturers are GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ultra Solutions and so on. GE is the biggest company in Refurbished Medical Equipment market, not only in Unites States, but also in the whole world. The production revenue market share is about 37%. Siemens Healthcare follows GE in the second place and shares 12% production revenue in 2015.

The global Refurbished Medical Equipment market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Refurbished Medical Equipment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Ultra Solutions

Agito Medical

Soma Technology

Block Imaging

Whittemore Enterprises

Radiology Oncology Systems

Integrity Medical Systems

TRACO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Medical Imaging Equipment

Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

Monitoring Equipment

Defibrillators

Cardiovascular and Cardiology Equipment

IV Therapy Systems

Neurology Equipment

Endoscopy Equipment

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Other

