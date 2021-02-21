Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2026

While researching the South East Asia water treatment market for a new report titled “Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market: South East Asia Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2026,” the analysts of XploreMR have discovered that end users of water treatment equipment expect low-cost water purification systems that offer improved purification properties.

The analysts have focused on the water treatment equipment market in South East Asia and while targeting geographies, expert analysts have considered the countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines that have accounted for approximately half of the South East Asia residential water treatment market share. New products such as multifunctional filters, which allow heating, chilling and icing of water are projected to see wide adoption in mature markets of Malaysia and Singapore. Prominent South East Asian cities such as Indonesia and Vietnam have established a wide distribution and service channel.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1717

XploreMR has considered overall market approach and come to a conclusion that key companies in the water treatment equipment market in South East Asia are concentrating on capacity additions by introducing new product lines or commencing new production facilities. Historical trends, industry growth rate, statistical analysis and improved water source for urban population in South East Asia are some of the forecast factors that are positively affecting the growth of the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market.

Relative market position on product life cycle and opportunities

The analysts have collected data necessary for this report with inputs from country wise manufacturers through secondary and primary sources and using the benchmarking method. Inputs from government databases pertaining to trade value and volume have also been taken into consideration while studying this market. Data has been validated and regional average profitability margins excluded to arrive at the estimated data collected from distributors.

The report estimates approximate annual consumption of end use sectors in target geographies. The bottom-up approach in this industry helps gauge overall demand and market size of various types of residential water treatment equipment. Average annual installed numbers of residential water treatment devices and average selling price of each device in various countries have been included in this report.

The report covers special analysis of product life cycle and opportunities on relative market position. The report includes information on introduction of new products with low maintenance cost and increasing awareness coupled with marketing, through health organizations and micro financing institutions, which provide water purifiers on rental basis.

Market segmentation

By Equipment Type

Purification Equipment

Reverse Osmosis

UV

Gravity/Media

Filtration Equipment

Faucet Filters

Others

By Countries

Indonesia

Vietnam

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of South East Asia

Research methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers the average selling price of various types of residential water treatment equipment across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by equipment type have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates.

The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market over the forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, data is triangulated on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side.

However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period. It is imperative to note that given the ever-fluctuating nature of the South East Asian economy, XploreMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market.

As previously highlighted, the market for residential water treatment equipment is split into various sub-segments or categories on the basis of region and equipment type. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth.

This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends governing the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market. In order to understand key market segments in terms of growth and performance of the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index.

The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities. In the final section of the report, the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, market structure and their presence in the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment portfolio and key differentiators.

Get Full Report Access @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1717/SL