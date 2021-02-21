SCADA Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report studies the SCADA market, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery.

SCADA systems include hardware and software components. SCADA is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the SCADA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

SCADA used in industry including Power & Energy, Oil & Gas Industry, Water & Waste Control, Telecommunications, Transportation, Manufacturing Industry and Others. Report data showed that 33.82%, 16.80% of the SCADA market demand in Power & Energy and Oil & Gas Industry for India region in 2017.

There are three kinds of SCADA, which are including SCADA Hardware, SCADA Software and SCADA Services. SCADA Hardware and SCADA Services are important in the SCADA, with a 42.39% and 46.96% revenue market share nearly in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, SCADA industry will still be a high-speed developing industry. Sales of SCADA have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

General Electric Co. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

Iconics Inc. (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Waste Control

Telecommunications

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 SCADA Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hardware

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Services

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Power & Energy

1.3.2 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.3 Water & Waste Control

1.3.4 Telecommunications

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB (Switzerland)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 ABB (Switzerland) Description

2.1.1.2 ABB (Switzerland) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 ABB (Switzerland) SCADA Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 SCADA Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 SCADA Product Information

2.1.3 ABB (Switzerland) SCADA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 ABB (Switzerland) SCADA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global ABB (Switzerland) SCADA Market Share in 2017

2.2 Schneider Electric SE (France)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Schneider Electric SE (France) Description

2.2.1.2 Schneider Electric SE (France) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Schneider Electric SE (France) SCADA Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 SCADA Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 SCADA Product Information

2.2.3 Schneider Electric SE (France) SCADA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Schneider Electric SE (France) SCADA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Schneider Electric SE (France) SCADA Market Share in 2017

2.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Description

2.3.1.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) SCADA Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 SCADA Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 SCADA Product Information

2.3.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) SCADA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) SCADA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) SCADA Market Share in 2017

2.4 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Description

2.4.1.2 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Honeywell International Inc. (US) SCADA Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 SCADA Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 SCADA Product Information

2.4.3 Honeywell International Inc. (US) SCADA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) SCADA Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Honeywell International Inc. (US) SCADA Market Share in 2017

Continued…..

