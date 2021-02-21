Semi-Trailer 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024
World Semi-Trailer Market
A semitrailer is a trailer without a front axle. A large proportion of its weight is supported by a tractor unit, a detachable front axle assembly known as a dolly, or the tail of another trailer.
A semitrailer is normally equipped with landing gear (legs which can be lowered) to support it when it is uncoupled.
Semitrailers are more popular for transport than full trailers, which have both front and rear axles. Ease of backing is cited as one of the semi’s chief advantagesA road tractor coupled to a semitrailer is often called a semitrailer truck or “semi” in the US, and an articulated lorry or “artic” in the UK. The fifth wheel on a truck connects to a semitrailer kingpin.
The Players mentioned in our report
Wabash National
Schmitz Cargobull
Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone
Utility Trailer
Hyundai Translead
Stoughton
Kögel
Manac
Schwarzmüller Group
Great Dane
Fontaine
Lamberet SAS
CIMC
Liangshan Huayu
SINOTRUK
Hebei Shunjie
FAW Siping
Anhui Kaile
Tianjin Lohr
Liangshan Huitong
Xiamen XGMA
Guangdong Mingwei
Huida Heavy
Hebei Hongtai
Liangshan Tongya
Global Semi-Trailer Market: Product Segment Analysis
Flatbed Semitrailer
Lowboy Semitrailer
Dry Van Semitrailer
Refrigerated Semitrailer
Other Type
Global Semi-Trailer Market: Application Segment Analysis
Logistics
Chemical
Food
Cement
Oil and gas
Other
Global Semi-Trailer Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Semi-Trailer Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of Semi-Trailer industry
1.1.1.1 Flatbed Semitrailer
1.1.1.2 Lowboy Semitrailer
1.1.1.3 Dry Van Semitrailer
1.1.1.4 Refrigerated Semitrailer
1.1.1.5 Other Type
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Semi-Trailer Markets by Regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Market Sales and Growth Rate 2013-2018
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2018
2.2 World Semi-Trailer Market by Types
Flatbed Semitrailer
Lowboy Semitrailer
Dry Van Semitrailer
Refrigerated Semitrailer
Other Type
2.3 World Semi-Trailer Market by Applications
Logistics
Chemical
Food
Cement
Oil and gas
2.4 World Semi-Trailer Market Analysis
2.4.1 World Semi-Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018
2.4.2 World Semi-Trailer Market Consumption and Growth rate 2013-2018
2.4.3 World Semi-Trailer Market Price Analysis 2013-2018
Chapter 3 World Semi-Trailer Market share
3.1 Major Production Market share by Players
3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players
3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2018, Through 2023
3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2018, Through 2023
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market Analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2012-2018
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued…..
