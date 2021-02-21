Smart Home M2M Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Global Smart Home M2M Market

Description

A smart home comprises of an internal network, home automation, and intelligent control. It is equipped with advanced and automated digital devices, home appliances, and equipment that are interconnected to each other. This facilitates sophisticated monitoring and control over the building’s functions. Smart home devices perform three major actions — remote status checks, remote information, and remote control — to implement any action from a remote location.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Smart Home M2M market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Home M2M market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Home M2M.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T

British Gas

Cisco

China Mobile

Honeywell International

Comcast

Emerson

Vodafone

China Telecom

China Unicom

Google

Samsung

NETGEAR

Haier

Bosch

Electrolux

LG

Panasonic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wireless

Wired

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Energy Management and Climate Control

Security and Access Control

Home Appliances

Lighting Control

Home Entertainment

Healthcare Systems

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Smart Home M2M Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Home M2M

1.2 Classification of Smart Home M2M by Types

1.2.1 Global Smart Home M2M Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Smart Home M2M Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Wireless

1.2.4 Wired

1.3 Global Smart Home M2M Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Home M2M Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Energy Management and Climate Control

1.3.3 Security and Access Control

1.3.4 Home Appliances

1.3.5 Lighting Control

1.3.6 Home Entertainment

1.3.7 Healthcare Systems

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Smart Home M2M Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Home M2M Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Home M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Home M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Home M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Home M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Home M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Smart Home M2M (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AT&T

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Smart Home M2M Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AT&T Smart Home M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 British Gas

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Smart Home M2M Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 British Gas Smart Home M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Cisco

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Smart Home M2M Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cisco Smart Home M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 China Mobile

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Smart Home M2M Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 China Mobile Smart Home M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Honeywell International

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Smart Home M2M Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Honeywell International Smart Home M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Comcast

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Smart Home M2M Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Comcast Smart Home M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Emerson

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Smart Home M2M Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Emerson Smart Home M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

