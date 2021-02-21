Streaming Analytics Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
Global Streaming Analytics Software Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Streaming Analytics Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 106 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Stream analytics software monitors and analyzes integration data in real time. These tools allow users to analyze data in transfer between applications or through APIs. This allows users to analyze both historical events and what’s happening at that exact time. Companies use stream analytics to better understand what data users are retrieving and to monitor endpoints. Users can analyze data being transferred amongst devices like internet of things (IoT) endpoints, such as smart cars, machinery, or home appliances.
This report focuses on the global Streaming Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Streaming Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Striim
EsperTech
IBM
Kx Systems
SAS
Software AG
SQLstream (Guavus)
Streamanalytix
Streamlio
TIBCO
Amazon
Google
SAP
Cisco Systems
Oracle
Confluent
Microsoft
Cloudera
Databricks
WS02
Informatica
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Streaming Analytics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Streaming Analytics Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Striim
12.1.1 Striim Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Streaming Analytics Software Introduction
12.1.4 Striim Revenue in Streaming Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Striim Recent Development
12.2 EsperTech
12.2.1 EsperTech Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Streaming Analytics Software Introduction
12.2.4 EsperTech Revenue in Streaming Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 EsperTech Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Streaming Analytics Software Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Streaming Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Kx Systems
12.4.1 Kx Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Streaming Analytics Software Introduction
12.4.4 Kx Systems Revenue in Streaming Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Kx Systems Recent Development
12.5 SAS
12.5.1 SAS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Streaming Analytics Software Introduction
12.5.4 SAS Revenue in Streaming Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAS Recent Development
12.6 Software AG
12.6.1 Software AG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Streaming Analytics Software Introduction
12.6.4 Software AG Revenue in Streaming Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Software AG Recent Development
12.7 SQLstream (Guavus)
12.7.1 SQLstream (Guavus) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Streaming Analytics Software Introduction
12.7.4 SQLstream (Guavus) Revenue in Streaming Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 SQLstream (Guavus) Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
